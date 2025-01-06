Indian esports sector in 2024: Defining moments and looking to the future

The esports industry saw a massive growth in 2024, and this momentum is expected to continue into 2025. From Indian teams being recognised globally to esports being included into the Olympics, AnimationXpress provides readers with a deep dive through some of the most significant developments in the Indian esports scenario in 2024.

2024 – A year of growth and triumph

All about business: Expansions, acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations

While cricket and football continue to merge with esports through virtual titles like WCC (World Cricket Championship) and eFootball, 2024 also saw cricket teams like Mumbai Indians partnering with BGMI, Gujarat Titans organising an esports tournament, and Kolkata Knight Riders collaborating with S8UL Esports.

Animesh Agarwal

Nodwin Gaming partnered with Singapore’s Global Esports Federation to expand its global events portfolio. The company additionally acquired Turkey’s Ninja Gaming, Germany’s Freaks 4U Gaming and Comic Con India in 2024. The integration of gaming with mainstream entertainment through large-scale events like DreamHack and Comic Con India was a standout moment for Nodwin and the esports industry.

Skyesports launched AA Play, an esports tournament portal where gamers can find opportunities to participate in esports tournaments.

S8UL partnered with brands like Netflix, MG Comet, Cadbury, Mamaearth, and worked with Samsung for their launch events. “We’ve seen a steady growth in revenue streams, particularly through content creation, brand partnerships, and tournament winnings,” revealed S8UL Esports co-founder Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug.

Trends dominating 2024

“2024 reinforced the importance of community-centric growth, inclusivity, and partnerships in shaping the esports ecosystem,” shared Nodwin Gaming co-founder and MD Akshat Rathee. “For us, the year highlighted the need for constant innovation and creating touchpoints where gaming intersects with entertainment, sports, and pop culture.”

He added, “Key industry trends included consolidation among esports teams with organisations focusing on sustainable business models. The introduction of naming rights deals, such as iQOO’s recent sponsorship of six BGMI teams, unlocked new monetisation opportunities for industry stakeholders. At the same time, record-breaking viewership for BGMI tournaments showcased the audience’s growing appetite for competitive gaming.”

He pointed out the increasing integration of esports with mainstream sports and entertainment, as seen in collaborations with non-endemic brands and the growing involvement of cricket and Hindi cinema personalities in the gaming ecosystem. “The rise of storytelling in esports marketing further highlighted the industry’s maturity, with compelling narratives driving fan engagement. For example, teams and players used platforms like YouTube and Instagram to document behind-the-scenes journeys, such as bootcamp preparation, personal struggles, and their rise through tournament ranks. Campaigns like BGMI tournament promos that focused on player rivalries and comeback stories resonated deeply with audiences, creating emotional connections and elevating fan loyalty.”

First Olympics for esports to be held in 2025

Agarwal too shed light upon the trends in the sector. “The distinction between competitive esports and gaming became clearer, helping audiences and stakeholders better understand the ecosystem,” he stated. “At the same time, esports, traditional sports, and influencer-driven content began working more cohesively, creating synergies that enhanced fan experiences and industry growth. Brands now view esports not just as a sponsorship opportunity but as a platform for deep, authentic engagement with Gen Z and Millennials.”

He shared that popularity of newer titles like Pokémon Unite, alongside BGMI’s strong comeback, marked a year of diversification for players and fans alike.

Roadblocks and innovative solutions

Akshat Rathee

For Nodwin, the primary challenge was addressing the perception gap between gaming and mainstream industries, particularly when engaging with non-endemic brands. “We overcame this by showcasing gaming’s immense reach and commercial potential through data-driven insights, compelling storytelling, and innovative fan experiences like Android Land,” said Rathee. “We also executed impactful activations such as the Microsoft, Android Pan Fest, Sony PlayStation, and Lenovo booths at Delhi Comic Con (DCC), the OnePlus Pan Fest in Delhi 2023, Omen booths at VCSA LANs in Pune and Delhi, and the Omen is Zone and esports stage at DreamHack. Additionally, collaborations with brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Omen for online broadcasts and TV generated over 1.5 billion impressions this year, underscoring gaming’s ability to engage and deliver results.”

He added, “Another challenge was scaling our operations for large-scale events like BGMS and DreamHack. This required meticulous planning, effective partnerships, and leveraging our experienced teams to deliver world-class experiences. These efforts ensured that we not only met but exceeded audience and partner expectations.”

For the esports team S8UL, one of the biggest challenges was stabilising its BGMI lineup after the game’s return, “but we overcame it with strategic planning and a focus on player development, which culminated in a victorious BGMS season,” exclaimed Agarwal. “We also learned the importance of long-term sustainability in partnerships and talent management, which we believe is crucial for the industry’s growth.”

Technology trends in 2024

Rathee spoke about innovative technologies that Nodwin embraced to enhance fan and player engagement. “Highlights include the integration of augmented reality and interactive elements in experiential zones like Android Land, which set new standards for immersive fan experiences,” he mentioned. “We leveraged AI and data analytics to personalise viewer experiences and improve operational efficiency. There has been an increased focus on using modern CMS solutions to build sophisticated websites for our IPs. These efforts are augmented by a strong data layer to personalise and give users an awesome experience when they visit our websites. Hybrid event models combining physical and virtual experiences allowed us to reach broader audiences, ensuring inclusivity while maintaining the excitement of live events.”

Esports Awards 2024 – Animesh Agarwal aka “8bit Thug” (Right) and Parv Singh aka “Regaltos”

Government and state support

Government and state support for the esports industry saw remarkable growth.

The Union Cabinet announced the establishment of the National Centre of Excellence for AVGC-XR in Mumbai

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is backing the inaugural WAVES Esports Championships (WESC) 2025.

States like Bihar introduced esports tournaments in schools.

Meghalaya became the first Indian state to sponsor an esports team.

Nagaland hosted its first esports tournament, reflecting the growing grassroots movement across the country.

Looking ahead at 2025

The biggest highlight of the upcoming year will be the Olympic Esports Games, set to take place in Saudi Arabia, where Indian gamers will have the opportunity to add to the country’s medal tally in the rapidly growing esports arena.

The WESC will be another key event to watch in 2025. The finals for three titles including BGMI, WCC, and eFootball will take place at the inaugural WAVES (World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit) in February 2025. This event promises to set the tone for an exciting year ahead, as more government-backed tournaments and initiatives are expected to further shape the Indian esports landscape.

“Looking ahead to 2025, we expect esports to further integrate with traditional sports and entertainment, while advancements in AI, cloud gaming, and augmented reality redefine player and fan experiences,” Rathee expressed. Sharing Nodwin’s ambitions for the new year, he shared, “We are also focused on fostering grassroots talent through localised tournaments and partnerships with educational institutions. Global collaborations are on the horizon as we work to position Indian gaming and esports on the world stage.”

Agarwal said, “In 2025, esports will continue expanding into more titles, creating opportunities for a broader range of players and audiences. As new games gain traction, regions like South Asia and MENA are expected to emerge as significant contributors to the global esports ecosystem. Content creators will play a central role in shaping fan engagement, while brands will increasingly view esports and gaming content as primary channels to connect with the ever-growing gaming-centric audience.”

He spoke about the team’s ambitions for 2025: “Our goals for 2025 are ambitious yet focused: to excel in global competitions with our BGMI and Pokémon Unite lineups, establish innovative partnerships with brands, and continue setting new standards in content creation. We aim to foster inclusivity by nurturing talent from diverse backgrounds and expanding opportunities for underrepresented groups in esports.”

The Indian esports industry has not only grown but transformed into a cultural and economic powerhouse. It is moving towards a glorious 2025. Given the rapid pace of growth, it is all set to shape the future of entertainment both at home and on the global stage.