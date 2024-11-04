Registrations open for Waves Esports Championship 2025’s eFootball mobile tournament

The Electronic Sports Federation of India (ESFI) has opened registrations for Konami’s eFootball (Mobile) Phase-1 for the Waves Esports Championship 2025 (WESC25). Indian gamers can register by 11 November as the tournament is set to begin on 14 November.
All matches will be held online, with live streaming for the quarterfinals and beyond on the ESFI YouTube channel. The winner will get an opportunity to represent India in eFootball (Open) at the prestigious Asian Esports Games (AEG) in Bangkok, Thailand, organised by the Thailand Esports Federation and sanctioned by the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) and Thailand’s Ministry of Sports.
The AEG will showcase various esports disciplines, with the eFootball competition slated for 27 and 28 November, and other titles such as Arena of Valor (Open) and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Female) which will be held from 25 to 29 November, 2024.
ESFI president Vinod Tiwari commented, “As we kick off the Waves Esports Championship 2025, we’re not only celebrating the spirit of competitive gaming but also providing an incredible platform to showcase India’s top talent on a continental stage.”
WESC25 is part of WAVES (World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit) summit which will be taking place from 5 to 9 February 2025, featuring 25 unique challenges, including game development contests and AI installations, highlighting India’s creative talent. Part of the Government of India’s “Create in India Challenge – Season 1,” Waves seeks to position India as a global leader in media, entertainment, and gaming, with the WESC25 providing gamers a platform to showcase their skills and compete nationally and internationally.
Tiwari added, “WAVES represents the growing synergy between esports, innovation, and creative technology in India. The opportunity for our eFootball champion to represent India at the Asian Esports Games in Bangkok is a testament to the immense potential of our players. We’re looking forward to seeing our nation’s talent shine on such a prominent stage and make India proud in the global esports landscape.”
As the governing body for esports in India, ESFI focuses on competitive gaming, playing a role in events like the Asian Games 2018, 2022 and the Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022, where India secured bronze medals and was placed fifth for League of Legends. The organisation has affiliations with International Esports Federation, Asian Esports Federation and Global Esports Federation.