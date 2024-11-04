Esports team Mastizone Gaming wins ‘BGMI’ tournament organised by Infinix GT PowerPlay 

Esports team Mastizone Gaming emerged victorious in the inaugural season of the Infinix GT PowerPlay BGMI tournament organised by Chinese electronics brand Infinix. The team, comprising Levi, Lovish, Turban, Shubh, and Rushboy, outperformed their competitors to claim the title.

Other teams in the grand finale included Genesis, Alibaba Raiders, GodL LolzZz, Team INF God, GameXpro, Optimus eSports and Team 2A.

The tournament took place across multiple platforms and featured well-known players, fast paced battle royale gameplay, and wide audience engagement, with viewers tuning in across social media and dedicated gaming platforms. Recognised gamers, including Vaadhiyaar, Mayur Gaming, Gamexpro, and Flick YT, were part of the event.

The event promoted Infinix’s flagship GT 20Pro smartphone and GTBook gaming laptops, devices specifically designed for gaming. Esports company Glazer Games managed the online execution for the GTPowerPlay Esports Tournament. Recently, Infinix was chosen as the official gaming partner at IIT Ropar’s Zeitgeist festival in Punjab which was held from 25 to 27 October.

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a tech brand aimed at young consumers. The brand has a presence in over 70 countries and focuses on products such as smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs.