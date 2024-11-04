‘Paddington in Peru’ gets new trailer and Indian release date

Sony Pictures India has dropped a new trailer and an Indian release date for its upcoming CGI and live action hybrid film Paddington in Peru.

The latest trailer of the film sees Paddington set off on his greatest adventure through the jungles of Peru. The third instalment of the family entertainer is full of adventure and mystery as the lovable bear navigates dangerous jungles, choppy rivers and ancient ruins in search of Aunt Lucy and El Dorado.

Paddington in Peru is directed by Dougal Wilson (Coldplay’s Life in Technicolor II, Apple’s Unlock) and written by Mark Burton, Jon Foster and James Lamont. The film stars Hugh Bonneville (DuckTales) , Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns), Julie Walters (Mid Life Christmas), Jim Broadbent (Dolittle), Imelda Staunton (The Crown), and Carla Tous (Venus), with Olivia Colman (Wonka) and Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro) and Ben Whishaw (Skyfall) as the voice of Paddington.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will exclusively release Paddington In Peru in Indian cinemas on 17 January 2025.