Netflix and Universal renew licensing deal for animated and live-action feature films

Netflix and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) announced that the two companies have reached an agreement to renew the existing licensing deal for animated films including those from Illumination and DreamWorks Animation (DWA) and, beginning with the 2027 slate, will add US rights to live-action films from both Universal Pictures and its division Focus Features.

As part of the new agreement, Netflix will continue to have exclusive rights to UFEG animated films and, starting in 2027, will add live-action films no later than eight months following theatrical release. After the initial premiere on the US-based OTT service Peacock, Netflix will have a 10-month window during which these films are available only on Netflix before they return to Peacock. Netflix will licence rights to Universal’s full animation and live-action film slate for additional windows in subsequent years as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast film library.

Recent films from the existing animation partnership include The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Migration, Trolls Band Together. While Sing, The Secret Life of Pets, and Kung Fu Panda 4 are currently in the daily Netflix US Top 10. Upcoming films to the streaming service from the existing animation partnership include Despicable Me 4 and The Wild Robot.

A still from Universal Pictures’s Despicable Me 4

Films released by Universal Pictures from Illumination and DWA account for three of the top five animated films of 2024 (Despicable Me 4, Kung Fu Panda 4, The Wild Robot). Illumination boasts nearly US$11 billion in global grosses and the Despicable Me/Minions series is the biggest animated franchise of all time. DWA’s films include franchises such as Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon which have grossed over US$17 billion worldwide.

Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria shared, “We have always valued our partnership with NBCUniversal, and we are excited to expand it to bring even more entertainment to our US members starting in 2027. Illumination and DWA animated films have always been incredibly popular on Netflix, and we are looking forward to adding Universal Pictures and Focus Features live-action films in the years to come. By combining these licensed titles with our Netflix original programming, we can offer our members an exceptional entertainment package with an even greater selection of films to enjoy.”

A still from DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot.

NBCUniversal Studio Group global distribution chairman Peter Levinson commented, “With this expanded partnership, we’re providing an optimal experience for today’s consumer with a direct-to-consumer strategy that is advantageous to both NBCUniversal and Netflix. We’re always trying to marry our diverse film slate and innovative windowing strategy with the right partners, and Netflix’s unparalleled support of our slate allows us to make sure our films are enjoyed in the theatre and at home by the broadest possible audience.”

UFEG has previously partnered with production companies and filmmakers, including Blumhouse, Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners, Will Packer Productions, Lord Miller, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions among others.