Studio 100 International brings trailer of ‘Heidi – Rescue of the Lynx’

Studio 100 International announced the premiere of the first official trailer for its upcoming animated feature, Heidi – Rescue of the Lynx. The trailer will debut online and be presented by Studio 100 Film at the American Film Market (AFM) in Las Vegas.

This heartwarming adventure stays true to the spirit of the original work and its beloved characters, while telling a completely new story of the iconic girl from the Swiss Alps. Heidi embarks on a thrilling mission to save a lynx in peril. Featuring stunning animation and rich storytelling, the film promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

The film is produced by Studio 100 International, 3 Doubles Producciones, and Hotel Hungaria Animation in association with Studio Isar Animation. It is directed by Tobias Schwarz, known for his work on Tarzan II, Anastasia, Maya and the Golden Orb, and The Queen’s Corgi, with the script written by Rob Sprackling (Gnomeo & Juliet, The Queen’s Corgi).

“With Heidi – Rescue of the Lynx, we didn’t want to retell the well-known story, but instead focus on a fresh new adventure that stays true to Heidi’s core values while being adapted to resonate with today’s audiences.” said Studio 100 International business operations director and the film’s producer Thorsten Wegener. “With breathtaking visuals, stunning landscapes and a powerful environmental message, the film promises to capture the innocence and joy that have shaped countless childhood memories for generations. With her enduring popularity and international recognition Heidi’s open and free spirit is sure to inspire a new generation of viewers.”

With 50 million books sold in 50 languages, and the latest Heidi TV-series broadcast in more than 120 countries, Heidi’s global appeal is undeniable. For over 140 years, Heidi has captured the hearts of children and adults alike. Since her debut in 1880, Johanna Spyri’s timeless story of resilience, joy, and a deep connection to nature has been cherished across generations. Now, Heidi is making her animated film debut in Heidi– Rescue of the Lynx, arriving in cinemas in 2025. Studio 100 International is proud to partner with Leonine, who will bring the film to theatres across Germany, with completion set for early summer 2025.

Studio 100 Film is eager to showcase this next chapter of the iconic Heidi saga to international buyers and industry professionals at AFM, office #16-2023, in the Palms Casino Resort from 5 to 10 November.