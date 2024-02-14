Nodwin Gaming has acquired Ninja Global FZCO, a company which has assets in esports and gaming production in Turkey and the Middle East. This move marks Nodwin’s expansion into the rapidly growing Middle East market.

Ninja is an esports and gaming organisation that devises and implements creative strategies for brands and publishers throughout Turkey and the Middle East region. The agency’s acquisition will combine its knowledge of the Middle East and Turkish markets with Nodwin’s connections with publishers and brands, its expertise in organising esports events and securing media rights opportunities.

Nodwin Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee said, “We are thrilled to warmly welcome Gokhan Kazar and Doruk Demisar, founders of Ninja Dubai and their team into the Nodwin Gaming family, marking a significant addition to our valued network. This strategic acquisition not only unlocks a plethora of new opportunities but also opens doors to numerous fresh possibilities for us. As Nodwin Gaming actively broadens its global footprint, with a special focus on key emerging markets within the new BRICS+ global network, the integration of Ninja is a natural and essential step forward. This move positions us to empower local esports ecosystems, understand, and unlock the potential of multiple emerging markets.”

GKazar, leveraging his wealth of experience and strategic insights will oversee operations in the Middle East region for Nodwin. Demisar along with Bilge Karageyik of Nodwin’s recently acquired PublishMe will collaborate as they spearhead Turkish operations.

According to Nodwin, this acquisition readies it to expand to Central Asia, where the mobile games market is experiencing rapid growth, across multiplayer and strategy games, driven by tech-savvy youth population.