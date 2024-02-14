The governing council for Goafest’s Abby Awards has been announced. Marking its 55th edition, the Abby One Show Awards honours talent in the advertising industry.

The awards will take place on 29, 30 and 31 May 2024 during Goafest at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim in Goa. The Advertising Club and Advertising Agencies Association of India have announced the Awards Governing Council (AGC) for the Abby One Show Awards 2024:

The Advertising Club:

Ajay Kakar: chairperson, Awards Governing Council, Abby One Show Awards 2024 and managing committee member, The Advertising Club Dheeraj Sinha: Group CEO – India and South Asia, FCB, and co-chair Awards Governing Council, Abby One Show Awards 2024 Ajay Chandwani: managing committee member, The Advertising Club Alok Lall: executive director, McCann World Group India Sonia Huria: head communications – APAC, Prime Video Subramanyeswar S: group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group & chief strategy officer – APAC, MullenLowe Global

Advertising Agencies Association of India:

Prasanth Kumar: president of the Advertising Agencies Association of India and CEO of GroupM, South Asia Jaideep Gandhi: chairperson, Goafest 2024 Mohit Joshi: CEO, Havas Media Sam Balsara: Chairman, Madison World Rohit Ohri: FCB Global Partner Anupriya Acharya: CEO South Asia, Publicis Groupe

Speaking of the council and the awards, Havas India, South East, and North Asia group CEO and The Advertising Club president Rana Barua said, “It is imperative that we turn the spotlight on work that is deserving, innovative and socially and culturally relevant with creativity at its heart. The awards has encouraged talent and brought to light work that was impossible to even imagine.”

GroupM’s Kumar added, “The Abby One Show Awards has evolved, becoming a level playing field not just for India but the entire South Asian region. We have witnessed agencies and brands of all sizes put their best foot forward, and have been humbly surprised with the kind of work that this region is home to. We are confident that the awards will continue to empower the creative community and provide them with a global stage to showcase innovation and insight behind their creative communication.”

AGC member Kakar added, “An award, I believe, is as good as the jury that judges it. So, the AGC is committed to have a stellar line-up of jury chairs and jury members, who have earned their spurs at a global and local level. They will help identify and recognise the best of best that the industry has created, this year. The Abby One Show Awards 2024 will continue to encourage, empower and accredit work to find its rightful place at a domestic level, and as a stepping stone to the global stage.”

Goafest 2024 chairperson Jaideep Gandhi said, “Like past editions, this year too we are confident of witnessing work that goes on to set new benchmarks of their own. While we are looking forward to a diverse creative showcase, we are confident that the task won’t be as easy for our jurors and AGC given the level of competitiveness.”

Goafest is jointly organised by Advertising Agencies Association of India and The Advertising Club.