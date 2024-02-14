The cartoon series CoComelon will debut on Indian TV for the first time on the country’s kids channel Pogo. The series will air in Hindi and Tamil starting 19 February, every Monday to Friday at 9:30 am. The series features rhymes and original children’s songs.

“Following the success of Baby Little Singham and Mighty Little Bheem on POGO, Cocomelon will surely strengthen our portfolio in delivering engaging and educational content to young viewers while expanding our viewer base,” said Warner Bros. Discovery South Asia kids cluster head Uttam Pal Singh.

CoComelon intertwines valuable learning experiences that shape children’s cognitive and non-cognitive behavioural traits. The series will provide young viewers an extraordinary journey into the heartwarming tale of the title character “JJ” and his endearing family and friends.

CoComelon, known for its characters, catchy tunes, and engaging stories, offers entertainment for kids and young parents. Its arrival on Pogo marks a significant moment for Indian television, introducing the globally beloved show to a new audience and promising an epic journey filled with laughter and valuable lessons for children across the country.