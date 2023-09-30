Netflix recently shared that their preschool slate is growing with shows like CoComelon and Gabby’s Dollhouse.

The platform has brought new shows like CoComelon Lane, Hot Wheels Let’s Race, Mighty Monsterwheelies and Dee & Friends in Oz. Contents like Peppa Pig and Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure have joined its library. New seasons of Spirit Rangers, Princess Power, Go, Dog. Go!, Not Quite Narwhal, Dew Drop Diaries, The Creature Cases and Oggy Oggy return for audiences.

Netflix has upped the episode order of the mega hit, Gabby’s Dollhouse from DreamWorks Animation to 100!

Here are the release dates:

CoComelon Lane- The premiere date is 17 November. The new show, from Moonbug Entertainment, marks CoComelon’s first-ever dialogue driven series with new storylines and songs that cover developmental milestones like getting a first haircut and visiting the dentist’s office to more intimate moments like being invited to a friend’s house for dinner and learning how to take care of a family pet. Fans will be able to get to know JJ and his friends in a whole new way as they experience the idyllic world of CoComelon Lane like never before.

Hot Wheels Let’s Race- The show created and produced by Mattel Television will stream in 2024. Based on the number-one selling toy in the world, Hot Wheels Let’s Race is a high-octane series that ignites and unlocks the challenger spirit within every racer! The series follows the newest generation of racers as they experience mind-blowing races, extreme stunt contests, and thrill-seeking challenges.

Dee & Friends in Oz- This show Produced by 9 Story Media Group/Brown Bag Films will also be out in 2024. Dee & Friends in Oz is a fantasy adventure musical for preschoolers. A young girl named Dee discovers a wonderful magical land of Oz, where she meets new friends and is challenged to save the day, and save Oz!

Mighty Monsterwheelies- The show set for 2024 release is produced by DreamWorks Animation. Tapping into the Universal Monsters vault, Mighty Monsterwheelies is an action-packed adventure-comedy series which reimagines classic characters as half-monster, half-truck vehicle heroes who team up to use their special powers to serve and protect the all-vehicle city of Motorvania from troublemakers like Phantom Freeze and Invisible Van.

Details of other shows coming on Netflix includes: