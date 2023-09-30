Leading cinema exhibitor, Golden Screen Cinemas (‘GSC’), as part of its GSC International Screens efforts to elevate the local movie landscape, in collaboration with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has launched its first ever Malaysia Animation Film Festival (MAFF).

Through MDEC’s platform Kre8tif!, the collaboration aims to pave further opportunities for aspiring digital content creators and filmmakers with platforms to showcase their stories, aligned with the nation’s goal of positioning Malaysia as a regional hub for digital content.

Bold, imaginative stories told through short animation films by award-winning Malaysian talents will be showcased on big screens at selected GSC locations from 5 October until 25 October 2023. Movie enthusiasts and aspiring filmmakers can expect an exciting line-up with the following short films, priced at RM15 per ticket.

Pillar of Strength by Aie Ibrahim

Walinong Sari by Eugene Foo

Kuihpocalypse by Han F

The Muralz by Jeremy Lee

The One That Got Away by Jared Lee

Footprints In The Forest by JuhaidahJoemin and Sandra Khoo

Framed Memories by Mclelun Lee

“The debut of the Malaysia Animation Film Festival in collaboration with MDEC reiterates our commitment in supporting the growth of the local entertainment industry and the uptake of locally-relevant digital content amongst creative talents. Aiming to hone future leaders of the entertainment industry, GSC equips aspiring filmmakers and content creators with the right platforms to nurture their potential to the fullest and reach their dreams,” said Golden Screen Cinemas chief executive officer Koh Mei Lee.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with GSC on the MAFF, a testament to MDEC’s commitment to nurturing and elevating Malaysia’s animation industry. This partnership reflects our dedication to fostering talent, technological innovation, and forging international connections, all of which have been instrumental in propelling Malaysia’s animation sector to greater heights,” said MDEC CEO Ts. Mahadhir Aziz.

Aziz further said, “Aligned with the Malaysia Digital (MD) national strategic initiative and PEMANGKIN programmes, MDEC remains steadfast in cultivating long-lasting relationships with industry players to achieve digital transformation. Together, we are proud to showcase the immense creative potential of our nation’s animators to the world.”

Both the local content and entertainment ecosystem has grown through the years, where local content creators and filmmakers have gained international recognition at acclaimed global film festivals. This year, Jared Lee’s animated short film titled Horologist was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and won Best Animation at Comic Con San Diego 2023.

MDEC has assisted these studios through many of their initiatives such as Digital Content Creators Challenge and business connection programs at various animation film festivals.