Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has announced the premiere dates of three new Telugu-dubbed series for India. The platform had previously announced that it will be bringing Telugu dubs by the end of 2023.

Anime shows Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, Vinland Saga Season 2 and Jujutsu Kaisen will get Telugu dubs.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, which is from the animation studio Ufotable, will premiere on the platform on 2 October. It is a seven-episode arc connecting the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc with the Entertainment District Arc, adapting the hit film and featuring an original episode of Kyojuro Rengoku taking on a new mission on the way to the Mugen Train.

About Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

Vinland Saga Season 2 from animation studio Mappa, will premiere in Telugu dub on 5 October, with two episodes premiering each week. It is based on the award-winning manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Makoto Yukimura, and published by Kodansha in the Japanese magazine Monthly Afternoon with over seven million copies sold.

Vinland Saga is an epic historical fiction Viking series that follows Thorfinn, the son of the greatest warrior, who lived his childhood on the battlefield. When Thorfinn loses it all in this second season, he must find his new purpose for living in a strange new land.

Jujutsu Kaisen, produced by TOHO Animation, will premiere in Telugu dub on 13 October, with two episodes premiering each week. The popular dark fantasy action series, follows the action-packed tale of a high-schooler who became a curse to end a curse.

Earlier this year, Crunchyroll announced the brand’s expansion into local language dubs for India, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu titles. It recently rolled out UPI payment on web in India.