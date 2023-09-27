Anime platform Crunchyroll has rolled out Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across the web, offering easier access to anime for fans across India. The platform’s memberships can now be managed through UPI across web, Android and iOS.

To sign up for a membership via UPI, users can go to the Crunchyroll web checkout page and select UPI as a payment option. From there, they will be given an option to share their VPA ID (Virtual Payment Address), and complete the transaction on their mobile device.

Crunchyroll has India’s largest anime library of both catalog and new simulcast series including Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, Bluelock, Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell’s Paradise, and more. The platform has started providing Hindi and Tamil dubbed anime shows, with Telugu dubs coming soon.