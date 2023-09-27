Netflix shared that this month four new games are exclusively available for the members.

Netflix Stories: Love is Blind from Boss Fight, a Netflix Game Studio, is now available. This game will be part of the Netflix Stories app — a collection of interactive narrative games — that will immerse players in an ever-growing catalogue of stories from fan-favourite Netflix series and films. The hit puzzle game Storyteller from Annapurna Interactive and Daniel Benmergui is also available for the first time on mobile.

These titles join two other games that launched earlier this month, including Ghost Detective by Wooga and Vikings Valhalla by Tilting Point and Emerald City Games. These games and more than 70 others are included with all Netflix memberships without ads or in-app purchases.

Know more about these games:

Netflix Stories: Love Is Blind: You’re the main character in an interactive story game based on Netflix’s hit shows and films. Romance, drama, intrigue — which fate will you choose? Netflix Stories puts you in the centre of the action, where you can interact with characters from your favourite shows and movies and influence the outcome.

You’re the newest contestant on Love Is Blind, LA Edition. Step inside the dating pods in pursuit of true love and self-discovery. Is love really blind? It’s up to you. Available exclusively for Netflix members.

Storyteller: In this game drag and drop fairy-tale characters onto the page to build surprising stories in this award-winning puzzle game. An enchanted book of stories lays blank before you. Only the greatest storytellers can fill it with tales of romance, magic, adventure, and intrigue.

Assemble each interactive comic from a library of animated settings and characters that react in real-time to their choices. Work your way through each genre to earn the coveted storyteller’s crown! Available exclusively for Netflix members.

Vikings: Valhalla: Ready to immerse yourself in the world of Vikings: Valhalla? Earn your place among the gods in this strategy game based on the hit series. Build settlements, recruit and lead warbands, and become legends. Defend your settlement from enemy attacks and take part in campaign battles to progress through a story inspired by the Netflix original series! Available exclusively for Netflix members.

Ghost Detective: You’re a detective who’s been killed on the job. Now as a ghost, your mission is clear: Find hidden objects and solve puzzles to catch your own murderer. Experience a new hidden object murder mystery crime game set in haunted New Orleans — where life’s never boring and dying can get downright complicated.