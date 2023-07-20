L to R: Rajeev Masand, Rashmika Mandanna, Tiger Shroff & Rahul Purini

From expanding its content library to dubbing in multiple Indian languages, anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has big plans for India. At an event in Mumbai today, the platform made a host of announcements that signal further investment in the India market and its plan to cater to the anime fans in all parts of the country.

Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini travelled to Mumbai to celebrate the screening of the Hindi Dub (S1 – E1 and E2) of popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. Earlier this month, the platform had announced that the anime series will get a Hindi dub. The event today was attended by super anime fans, Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna, who shared their love for anime with fellow fans at the event. Film critic Rajeev Masand moderated the discussion with Mandanna, Shroff and Purini.

Purini said, “India is a special place for Crunchyroll. It has the second largest anime fandom on the planet and will drive 60 per cent of the global growth in anime interest in the next few years. We see first-hand how much love there is for anime here, which is why we have been expanding our content catalog. We now have over 500 titles, 3800 hours of content and 7500 episodes – making us the largest anime catalog in India.”

Here’s a roundup of Purini’s remarks:

Expansion of content library: Crunchyroll will add 40 new series and 200 hours of content by the end of 2023, many of which will be available in Hindi. These series would join fan-favorites Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Naruto Shippuden and My Hero Academia which are already available on the platform.

Hindi Dub for Chainsaw Man: Hindi dubs of this popular anime series will be available on the platform from 29 July. Chainsaw Man is the hit dark fantasy anime series based on the widely popular and award-winning manga of the same name written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Fire Punch; Look Back; Goodbye, Eri) and serialised in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump. The Hindi dub cast list can be found below.

Jujutsu Kaisen will premiere season one dubbed in both Hindi and Tamil beginning 28 July, with three episodes airing every week. Dubbed episodes of the show’s second season will begin airing in the fall, but fans can catch new episodes subtitled in English streaming now on the platform.

Telugu and Tamil Dubs: Crunchyroll will be introducing dubs in Tamil and Telugu by the end of the year, responding to the diverse linguistic preferences of Indian anime fans.

From reducing subscription fees, making payments available in local currency, making Hindi dubs available (in India and worldwide), attending India Comic Cons and roping in Indian cinema actors, the platform seems to be going full throttle on the marketing front.

Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll are bringing the film Psycho-Pass: Providence to Indian theatres on 28 July. The film is part of the Psycho-Pass franchise that has three seasons. The psychological thriller show of the same name is set in a dystopian future where it is possible to measure a person’s criminal tendency factor, which is used to judge criminals.

It is practical to say that the interest in anime is growing in India. OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime keep adding hot favourites to their catalogues.

Crunchyroll is an independently operated joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.