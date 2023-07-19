Anime is on a roll in India. Crunchyroll is conjuring an expansion in India by producing a Hindi dub for season one of Jujutsu Kaisen, the dark fantasy anime series. The Hindi dub will premiere 28 July on Crunchyroll.

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the action-packed tale of a high-schooler who became a curse to end a curse. The first season of the series is animated by MAPPA (Chainsaw Man; Attack on Titan Final Season; Hell’s Paradise) and directed by Sunghoo Park. The screenplay and series composition is written by Hiroshi Seko (VINLAND SAGA; Attack on Titan Final Season; Mob Psycho 100).

Hindi voice cast and characters:

Yuji Itadori will be played by Vidit Kumar (Stranger Things, Adventure Time)

Megumi Fushiguro will be played by Sahil Kulkarni (Beyblade Burst)

Nobara Kugisaki will be played by Suvela Sharma (Emily in Paris, Enola Holmes)

Satoru Gojo will be played by Lohit Sharma (Squid Game, DC’s Titans)

Ryomen Sukuna will be played by Archit Maurya (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045)

The anime series is produced by Toho Animation and based on the best-selling manga of the same title written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It is currently serialised in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, which has over 80 million copies in circulation. The anime series was named Anime of the Year by the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2021 and the global blockbuster prequel film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, was awarded Best Anime Film at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2023 and earned around $180 million in global theatrical box office revenue.

The official synopsis reads: Yuji Itadori is a high school student with amazing physical abilities, living a normal life. But one day, in order to save his schoolmate from a “curse,” he eats a special grade cursed object, “Sukuna’s Finger,” and gets the curse within his soul. Itadori, who now shares his body with the cursed spirit “Sukuna,” transfers to an institution specialising in curses, Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, to be guided by the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo… A story of a high school student who carries a curse in order to exorcise it. With no way of turning back, his fierce tale begins to unfold.

Jujutsu Kaisen complements Crunchyroll’s broader slate of Hindi dubbed series including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc, Mashle: Magic And Muscles and The Ancient Magus’ Bride season two. As part of the summer anime season, Crunchyroll also announced eight Hindi dubbed series including Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, Rent-a-Girlfriend season three and Masamune-kun’s Revenge R among others.

Crunchyroll connects millions of global fans with their favourite anime series. Fans in India can try Crunchyroll free for 14 days by visiting the official website or by downloading the Crunchyroll application from their favourite mobile store. Crunchyroll membership plans start at Rs 79 per month.