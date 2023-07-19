BookMyShow is bringing kids’ musical Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue to Indian theaters.

The live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, along with Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment Group and TEG Life Like Touring, Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue shows go live from 20 July onwards for the public with 16 shows across 10 days until 30 July.

Against a backdrop of whimsical sets that seamlessly changed transporting children into the different hotspots on the adventure map of Paw Patrol Live!, props like pompoms given to the children to wave every time they spotted a clue and artists that imbibed the spirit of the pups jumping across the stage and interacting with the young audience, the magical tale unfolded, transporting young hearts into a world of adventure and possibilities. The performance encouraged audiences to engage through call, response and audience interaction, dance with the Pup Boogie and help the pups rescue Mayor Goodway and win the race.

From the very first note, the children were drawn into an immersive experience, accompanied by a talented cast of exceptional performers who effortlessly brought the characters to life. As the musical’s contagious tunes resonated through the auditorium and striking elements from the show came to life such as fire engines and police patrol cars driven by the pups, the children were seen jumping up with joy and screaming back answers to the questions asked by the pups. The immersive soundtracks, all sung live by the pups on stage, attracted an enthusiastic applause after each number. From lively and upbeat melodies to some heart thumping ones, the songs brought out a whirlwind of emotions, leaving everyone with smiling faces and all feet tapping unanimously. The vibrant costumes were a feast for the eyes, blending animated characters into reality to create a visual extravaganza.

The adventurous yet engaging performance spanning over an hour at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s Grand Theatre had the kids and their paw-rents grooving and singing along to the Paw Patrol theme song. BookASmile, the charity initiative of BookMyShow, presented the opportunity to almost 800 young underprivileged beneficiaries aged between four and 10 years, to experience the premiere of the much awaited musical drama.

“It is exciting to kickstart what will be the best 10 days for the younglings of India as they see the squad of Paw Patrol Live in all their glory,” said BookMyShow live events and IP head Kunal Khambhati. “With parents always looking for immersive experiences that the whole family can enjoy together and kids can engage with and learn from, Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue is the gateway to exactly that and the premiere show proved that beyond doubt. We’ve got some great reviews from the premiere and can’t wait for the audience to experience the magic of this musical-drama as we expand our offerings of entertainment experiences for India further, with Paw Patrol Live.”

Names like Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ritika Sajdeh (Rohit Sharma’s wife), Mandira Bedi, Sonal Chauhan, Roshni Chopra, Gurdip Punjj, Arjun Punjj, Vandana Sajnani Khattar, Smriti Khanna, Saumya Tandon, Dabboo and Manisha Ratnani along with Karan Johar’s kids Yash & Roohi as also Genelia D’souza Deshmukh’s children were amongst those cheering loudest at the premiere show of the children’s musical.

Classic theatrical scenery, along with a video wall visually transported families to an authentic Paw Patrol Live! environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi’s farm and Jake’s Mountain.

The show runs for one hour and 20 minutes (across two acts and an intermission). Tickets for shows from 20 July start Rs 750 onwards and are available on BookMyShow. (*Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.)