Anime has experienced an unprecedented surge in popularity in the Indian market, captivating a vast number of fans and enthusiasts. As Crunchyroll, the leading anime streaming platform, continues to fortify its fanbase and invest in content rights and anime library expansion in India, a major figure in Indian cinema is set to join the Crunchyroll family.

Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini announced today that youth icon Tiger Shroff will be partnering with Crunchyroll to celebrate anime in India. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for the brand, aimed at establishing a deeper and authentic connection with the young and engaged anime community in the country.

Tiger Shroff

Partnering with Shroff, who has a wide mass appeal, will further elevate and evangelise the Crunchyroll anime brand, reaching fans across the region – from metropolitan cities to smaller villages and in-between. Shroff’s strong affinity towards anime and his love for fitness and action make him the perfect choice considering the platform’s wide assortment of action-packed anime titles.

With this collaboration, Crunchyroll creates a bridge between diverse audiences and cultures, fostering a sense of community and shared experience.

“We are excited to welcome Tiger Shroff to the Crunchyroll family,” said Purini. “As deeply passionate fans, we all have a shared love and respect for anime – its characters, artistry, storylines, and the profound connections it makes with audiences around the world. We are excited to partner with him to share these powerful stories and promote the anime experience with millions more across India and beyond as we make Crunchyroll the ultimate home for anime fans.”

“Crunchyroll has cultivated and nurtured the growth of anime globally. Being an anime fan myself, I am honoured to work with Crunchyroll to grow the anime community in India,” noted Shroff. “Their mission to help everyone belong is something that I personally value. Anime has the power to inspire, educate, and entertain, and together with Crunchyroll, I look forward to bringing the fandom closer to this vast and captivating world of possibilities and bolstering the anime culture in the country further.”

Recognised as a trailblazer in the action genre, Tiger Shroff has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. Renowned for his outstanding performances, daring stunts, incredible dancing skills, and heartfelt singing abilities, Shroff was anime fan even before his rise to stardom. Now, being associated with Crunchyroll, he is fulfilling the childhood dream within him.