Beginning on 10 August with the launch of Overwatch 2 on Valve’s online store, Blizzard Entertainment is bringing its PC titles to Steam.

Like many of Blizzard’s PC games, Overwatch 2 is currently only accessible through Battle.net on Windows PCs. The developer of Diablo, Warcraft, and Overwatch, however, seems to be modifying its approach in light of Microsoft’s upcoming acquisition of Activision Blizzard and a decline in player engagement.

Blizzard claims it will bring some of its games from Battle.net to Steam, but it hasn’t announced which titles aside from Overwatch 2.

Blizzard said in its statement that it is sticking with Battle.net. But it explained, “As we’ve evolved, the industry has evolved too – gaming is no longer just for specific communities as it was when Battle.net launched over two decades ago, gaming is for everyone and though we remain committed to continually investing in and supporting Battle.net, we want to break down the barriers to make it easier for players everywhere to find and enjoy our games.”