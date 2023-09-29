Discovery Kids shared that as the highly anticipated Fukrey 3 released on 28 September 2023, they celebrated with exciting social media campaigns. The special videos bring the popular Bollywood characters Choocha, Hunny, Lali and Bholi Punjaban from the Fukrey 3 with their animated kid avatars from the Discovery Kids animated series Fukrey Boyzzz in a fun video.

With Little Singham, Warner Bros. Discovery revolutionised the Indian animation industry by introducing a fun filled animated series inspired by India’s most successful Supercop brand Singham currently airing on POGO. Discovery Kids, a companion brand of Cartoon Network and POGO, further upped the ante with the introduction of fun filled animated series Fukrey Boyzzz based on superhit Bollywood franchise Fukrey and Fukrey Returns in six languages, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Through innovative content, interactive videos and the announcement, Discovery Kids aims to immerse viewers in the world of Fukrey like never before.

The crazy trio Hunny, Choocha and Laali, are a true embodiment of Discovery Kids’ brand with their crazy cute antics and their jugaad ideas while trying to navigate through school life and outwit their arch-nemesis Bholi Punjaban. One can watch the exciting animated series Fukrey Boyzzz from 30 September everyday at 4:30 pm only on Discovery Kids and Fukrey 3 from 28 September in cinemas near you.

The social media campaign is designed to engage, entertain, and inform fans about the upcoming film’s release. It leverages the popularity of Fukrey Boyzzz and the excitement surrounding the Fukrey franchise to create a buzz that transcends age groups.