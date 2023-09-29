Asian Gaming ecosystem Ampverse has partnered with Indian non-banking financial company DMI Finance to develop esports IPs in India. In this collaboration, the venture Ampverse DMI has revealed its banner of partnerships with brands.

Philips has come on board as the venture’s styling partner. Gaming app Jio Games which is the media partner, will offer streaming to fans for its esports collegiate IP College Rivals. The venture’s associate partner is free-to-play gaming platform Nostra, while Glance is the smart lock screen partner, supported by energy drink brand Red Bull for its College Rivals event. College Rivals is an esports series which will comprise tournaments, mentorship from accomplished professional players, influencer engagements, musical interludes and intensive training camps for players.

On their venture’s brand partnerships, Ampverse India country head Ashwin Haryani said, “We are thrilled to witness our vision for College Rivals coming to life with the support of these exceptional brands. College Rivals isn’t just an esports collegiate competition; it represents our long-standing mission to nurture esports talent, a mission that has finally taken shape through the tremendous efforts of our team.”

Philips Indian subcontinent personal health head Deepali Agarwal said, “Philips One Blade is our unique proposition for teenage boys. Our collaboration with College Rivals for the Gaming Tour in multiple cities is a testament to that commitment. We are extremely excited to be a part of the gaming universe and connect with the GenZ gamers.”

Nostra VP & GM Yashashvi Takallapalli said, “As we embark on this collaborative journey, we invite all enthusiasts to prepare for an unparalleled experience that promises to be the ultimate LAN event, and embrace the future of esports with us.”