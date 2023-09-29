Aviator is perhaps one of the most popular casino games at the moment not only in India, but all over the world. The number of Aviator players is only increasing day by day. The game can be quite addictive and anyone can learn how to play in a matter of minutes. But players may have a question, which is the best betting site to play Aviator on? After all, there are a lot of bookmakers and it is difficult to choose any one of them. In this article we would like to tell you in more detail about the best in our opinion sites for playing Aviator game in India. Our experts have paid special attention to all the important features that a reliable bookmaker must have to play Aviator. All the sites below are absolutely safe.

The game is characterised by its clarity and honesty. Everything depends solely on your luck and strategy. Analyse statistics of previous matches, communicate with other players and win real money!

Here’s the basic more detailed information about Aviator that you need to know before you start playing on your favourite platform:

Game Name Aviator Game Type Gambling Release Year 2019 Features In-game chat, Avirace tournaments, live betting statistics, demo version

When you open “Aviator” on the left you will see a betting panel where you can see other players and their wins or losses and you will also have access to the odds of previous games.

Aviator game rules

In the gambling game Aviator you will play as a plane pilot. Depending on how high your plane has managed to rise you will get your winnings. In case of success, a multiplication odd will be applied to your bet equal to the height to which you can raise the aircraft. The winnings depend only on the player and his decisions: if the player agrees to a small winnings, the money can be withdrawn right at the beginning of the game, as soon as the game starts, while gamblers like to take risks and therefore withdraw money not immediately. Your task is to withdraw the money before the plane with the pilot disappear from the screen of your device. If you failed to withdraw funds in time, then the bet is considered lost.

You can use the automatic withdrawal feature in the game. Using this feature, users can even lessen the effort of playing the game. Also, your chances of winning money increase. However, it is important to note that players should still set a limit on the amount they are willing to bet and play responsibly.

Whenever you play Aviator game at one of your chosen secure online casinos, you can also open the chat room on the right-hand corner of the screen to chat in real time with other players. There, you can exchange game tips with players and find out how other players’ recent games went.

Aviator tricks and tips

Aviator is an absolutely unpredictable game, where every round can turn out to be both winning and failing for the player. There is no particular strategy to play the game, everything is as random as possible. However, there are certainly some things you can do to increase your chances of success in playing Aviator. If you want to win more often, it is highly recommended that you analyse the odds and other gameplay points. Intuition may not always work, and analytics are more likely to help you make a winning bet:

If you have never played Aviator before, it is best to familiarise yourself with the demo version of the game. It is usually available on most betting sites that offer the Aviator service. The demo version is only for familiarising yourself with the mechanics of the game, you will not be able to bet real money in the demo version; Try to find a balance between potential profit and risk. The higher the multiplier, the greater the potential winnings. Choose your bets wisely. Sometimes it is better to take a small amount of money out than to take a risk and lose all your money; You must have a good internet connection. This is an important point as you need to take care in advance that the game does not hang and does not ruin you in the end the whole bet.

The Aviator game is a simple and fun game that everyone will enjoy. Whether you play for real money or in the demo version, the game is sure to give you a lot of positive emotions.

Where to play the Aviator game?

Aviator can be found in almost all online casinos with a Curacao license. All Aviator casinos that we recommend are safe and have the appropriate license. We’ve also highlighted some of the main positive characteristics of the sites to make it even easier for you to choose between them:

Betting Site Main Features Pin Up Casino Creative loyalty program; Aviator tournaments; quick withdrawal of funds; multiple service languages; user-friendly interface. GG. Bet Excellent odds; beautiful interface; available in more than 20 languages; mobile application. Mostbet Casino Wide variety of casino games besides Aviator; multiple betting markets; generous bonuses and promotional programs; live dealer games Betmaster Casino Dynamic Betting Process; statistics and analysis of games are freely available; live streaming; informative blog. BC.Game Esports betting; live streaming; community forum; nice design.

We have selected for you the top five of the best in our opinion online casinos with the possibility of playing Aviator in India. These sites have practically no drawbacks, all their functionality is most useful to players. Read carefully all the information about them and choose the most suitable site for you!

Is the Aviator game legal in India?

Yes, the Aviator game is completely legal in India. You won’t find any prohibitions in the country’s legislation. So, there is nothing legally stopping you from registering at any overseas online casino that has Aviator. However, it is still worth double-checking whether the site you are betting on is licensed. Having a license means that the betting platform operates legally and players can be safe with their personal data.

It’s also worth noting that you can play this demo version of Aviator from India completely legally. The demo version is great for beginners who are still new to the mechanics of the game and just want to get a closer look at everything without betting real money.