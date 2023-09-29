Walt Disney Animation Studios unveiled an all-new poster, trailer and the entire voice cast for its upcoming animated film Wish. The new musical comedy will release in Indian theatres on 24 November, welcoming the viewers to the magical kingdom of Rosas.

Asha, a 17- year old, sharp-witted idealist gets her wish granted by a cosmic force – a ball of boundless energy called “star” in a pursuit to save her community from the wrath of the ruler of Rosas, Magnifico and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

As revealed earlier, Ariana DeBose will play 17-year-old Asha, whereas Chris Pine voiced the formidable King Magnifico; and Alan Tudyk lent his voice to Asha’s pet goat, Valentino. Other Cast members include Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, the wife and sounding board of King Magnifico; Victor Garber as Asha’s grandfather, Sabino and Natasha Rothwell as Asha’s loving and supportive mom, Sakina.

Wish is directed by Academy Award-winner Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon). The animated feature is produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee executive produces, with Lee and Allison Moore serving as writers. Wish features original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, as well as a score by composer Dave Metzger.