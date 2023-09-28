SVT (Swedish Television) has ordered 52 episodes of the upcoming animated show Super Brakan & Ice-Bella produced by Nuttery Entertainment and Toonz Media Group.

The 11-minute show is based on a successful book series and follows two homemade superhero-siblings, sprung from the power of the potato, as they battle a dull adult world using their only super power-imagination.

“Working with these iconic characters with the authors and our incredible partners has been an amazing creative journey so far, and with SVT coming on board adds an extra layer of excitement. The characters’ national broadcaster is the ideal home for the series and we look forward to bringing this amazing story to life together with them”, said Nuttery Entertainment CEO Magnus Jansson.

“Nuttery Entertainment has created something truly unique in a series that will seamlessly blend comedy, adventure, and fantasy. The series incorporates universally recognizable themes with characters that are accessible and relatable. We look forward to presenting the series to our viewers,” said SVT children acquisitions head Linda Granath.

Super Brakan & Ice-Bella is based on the legendary character Hakan Brakan, created by best-selling Swedish authors Sören Olsson and Anders Jacobsson. While the show invites co-viewing by tackling topics and behaviour that will find familiarity and resonate with both parents and kids, it is primarily aimed at kids aged five plus.

The show’s narrative revolves around the titular duo and their imagination-powered friends who are chosen to take on the boring world of grown-ups in the small town of Glimmerdahl after the enemy of fun, Dr. Meyn threatens to turn it into a funless, productive, and quiet dystopia.

The show is a co-production between Nuttery Entertainment and Toonz Media Group. The Nuttery will serve as showrunners and brand managers, and Toonz will handle the main animation production and distribute the series worldwide.