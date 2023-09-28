Max Original animated series Scavengers Reign debuts with three episodes on 19 October followed by three episodes weekly through 9 November on Max. In this expansion of the 2016 animated short film Scavengers, Scavengers Reign follows several groups of survivors as they attempt to navigate a way off this strange planet where the laws of physics as we know them do not apply.

The cast includes Wunmi Mosaku (Azi), Bob Stephenson (Sam), Sunita Mani (Ursula), Ted Travelstead (Kamen), Alia Shawkat (Levi). The guests include Pollyanna McIntosh (Kris), Dash Williams (Barry), Freddy Rodriguez (Terrence), Sepideh Moafi (Mia), and Skyler Gisondo (Charlie).

The synopsis reads: In this surreal sci-fi animated series from creators Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner, the remaining crew of a damaged interstellar freighter ship find themselves stranded on a beautiful, yet unforgiving alien planet where they must survive long enough to escape or be rescued. As the survivors struggle to locate their downed ship and missing crewmates, their new home reveals a hostile world allowed to thrive without human interference.

Scavengers Reign has been created and executive produced by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner. It is also executive produced by Chris Prynoski; co-executive produced by Sean Buckelew and James Merrill; with supervising director Benjy Brooke and director Vincent Tsui; produced in partnership with Titmouse, Inc.