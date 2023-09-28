Cosplay contest at Gamescon 2022

Gamers are in for a treat as Gamescom Asia gears up for a spectacular line-up of gaming heavyweights – including international and regional game publishers and indie studios, and local heroes.

4Divinity, Arc System Works, Epicsoft Asia, Make Waves, Neopets, PlayStation, and Ubisoft are among the latest publishers and companies to confirm their participation in Gamescom Asia 2023. This is in addition to Capcom, who has earlier shared that its upcoming Capcom Pro Tour 2023 Offline Premiere Singapore will be hosted and broadcasted live at the event.

Expect an electrifying line-up on the Entertainment Zone Main Stage with concerts, behind-the-scenes talks with acclaimed game producers, dedicated Meet & Greet with special guests, Cosplay Fashion Show and more.

Visitors interested in the classics can check out the Retro Games Zone, try out the latest games library at the Board Games Zone, and demo quirky and unique indie games from around the world within the Indie Zone.

Gamescom Asia 2023 will be held in Singapore from 19 – 22 October 2023, as the only satellite event of the world’s largest video games festival, Gamescom. It offers both the B2B Trade Zone for industry and B2C Entertainment Zone for public attendees while continuing its annual online shows.

Gaming heavyweights to anchor gamescom asia

The event will see a – line-up of the world’s most influential gaming publishers. From trying out game demos to battling it out with the latest gaming hardware and the hottest games, industry professionals and public alike can look forward to being among the first to experience widely-anticipated games firsthand and immerse in the thrill and excellence in esports tournaments.

4Divinity and Epicsoft Asia will present a series of exciting action-packed titles, including the much-anticipated S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl which will be released in Q1 2024. Gamescom Asia attendees will get to trial a timed demo and stand to win a full copy of ENDLESS Dungeon, a new tactical action game set to launch on 19 October 2023. Fans can also try out Atomic Heart and the Annihilation Instinct DLC, all while playing in comfort in Martiangear gaming chairs.

Ubisoft celebrates its 15th anniversary in Singapore this year, and will showcase two titles: Assassin’s Creed Mirage as well as Skull and Bones. Gamescom Asia attendees can speak with studio representatives and recruitment teams, and immerse themselves in an art exhibition featuring both games.

Make Waves, developer and publisher of VR games and educational apps, will showcase three exciting VR titles in development – Sky Strikers, Slam City, and Star Legacy, and a mobile puzzle-solver Other Side of Mist and Mountain. All games showcased will be playable in early access, at the event grounds. This is the first time these titles have been showcased at a convention.

More game titles available for play from Capcom, PlayStation, Arc System Works, and more, will be announced closer to date.

Exciting Main Stage Shows and Meet & Greets

From guest appearances to performances and entertainment, an exciting programme line-up awaits at the Entertainment Zone Main Stage.

Attendees can revel in the music of Gerard Marino’s electrifying live performance, get up close with the voice actors of Honkai: Star Rail characters and get a chance to snag some official Honkai freebies, and discover the behind-the-scenes technical magic of Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones. Check out the craft of cosplay in the gamescom asia Cosplay Fashion Show – Walk of Valor and Might, held in collaboration with Singapore Cosplay Club. SuperFans ticket holders will be treated to a performance by PLAYERTWO in partnership with Warner Music on 20 October 2023.

Get up close with star cosplayers and voice actors in Meet and Greet sessions on 21 and 22 October at the Meet & Greet Zone. Say hi to cosplayers and content creators Kitz Cua (@kitzcua) and Charess Mabia (@charechii), as well as voice actors from Honkai: Star Rail (Su Ling Chan, Craig Lee Thomas, Molly Zhang and Emily Sun) and Street Fighter 6 (Faye Mata).

Something for everyone, including the family

New zones will be available to entertain and offer hands-on sessions for both online and tabletop games alike – the Retro Games Zone by Retro City, the Board Games Zone by Origame and the Indie Zone by Indie Wavemakers.

Get a chance to play more than 30 games from indie studios from across the world at the Indie Zone by Indie Wavemakers, sponsored by Xbox. Check out the creative work of independent game developers with their own perspectives on games.

Attendees can embrace the golden era of video games with Retro City’s exciting pop-up experience. The Retro Games Zone will showcase custom arcade and pinball machines featuring a myriad of iconic games, as well as activities such as learning how to craft your very own home arcade machine with the help of Retrocade. For a lucky SuperFan, there’ll be a chance to bring home a custom gamescom asia x Retro City Arcade Console, as well as other exciting prizes.

Roll a dice across the table and embark on an unforgettable journey into the world of board gaming with Origame at gamescom asia’s Board Games Zone. Highlights include The Asian Board Game Festival board game library, with over 100 titles of curated board games from all over Asia, as well as game demos from Origame and other popular games from independent Asian board game studios.

For the online audience, tune in to the annual streams for PRIMETIME on 19 October in the evening and STUDIO on 22 October for a half day of extended content, games showcase, and features.

Tickets and Registration

Tickets for the public are open and available at this link. Limited SuperFan tickets remain available. SuperFans ticketholders gunning to be first in line will get to enter the limited preview day of the Entertainment Zone on Friday, 20 October, ahead of the public weekend on 21 to 22 October.

Registration for trade and industry members is open at this link.