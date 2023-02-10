Hakan Brakan, which has appeared in more than 30 books, nine movies and five TV series and entertained audiences for over 35 years is now all set for a new 52×11” CGI series. Global kids and family entertainment major Toonz Media Group and Nuttery Entertainment have joined hands on this new comedy adventure titled Super Brakan & Ice Bella: Defenders of Imagination for kids six to nine years old.

In this all-inclusive deal, Toonz and Nuttery have joined hands to produce and distribute the series. On board, as story supervisors are best-selling authors and creators of Hakan Brakan, Sören Olsson and Anders Jacobsson, as well as publishing partner Storytel. As one of the world’s largest audiobook services, Storytel will be releasing new books based on the IP.

The series is set to be an off-the-wall comedy adventure where ordinary moments are viewed through the exaggerated lens of a kid facing down the uninteresting, unimaginative, and stressed world of grown-ups. It is about the amazingness of a child’s brain pitted against the boredom-inducing grown-up world!

Toonz Media Group chief executive officer P Jayakumar said, “Hakan Brakan has a legacy of over 35 years and this strategic alliance is clearly one of the most important projects for us. I am confident that the popularity of Hakan Brakan and the global appeal for audiences of all ages will make Super Brakan & Ice Bella a huge success.”

Nuttery Entertainment chief executive officer Magnus Jansson shared, “Sören and Anders have created such iconic characters and it is an absolute privilege and delight to help usher this brand extension into the world of animation and gaming. We are beyond excited to introduce these imaginary superheroes to the world, and we could not have hoped for a better partner than Toonz to join us on this adventure.”

While Nuttery will be the showrunner and brand manager of the series, Toonz will produce and distribute the series worldwide.