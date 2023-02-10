Marvel is preparing to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Avengers with new comics, animated series, toys, and other products for fans of all ages.

The celebration of Earth’s mightiest heroes has barely begun, but Marvel has already planned a whole year’s worth of comics, toys, animated shows, and live experiences. Marvel’s Avengers: Stunt Squad, the first of these new assets, will debut on Marvel HQ, the company’s YouTube channel aimed at a younger target audience. Fan favourites will appear in this motion comic series of shorts as members of the eponymous team of high-flying daredevils led by none other than Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Marvel Mech Strike: Mechasaurs, another game in the Marvel HQ series, will come after Marvel’s Avengers: Stunt Squad. Earth’s mightiest heroes will don new Mech Strike armour in the upcoming third instalment of the popular Avengers: Mech Strike series as they fight to liberate Earth from Ultron’s control, dating all the way back to the prehistoric era. Marvel HQ will also be expanding their collection of classic Avengers tales with the addition of Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther’s Quest, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout!, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Maximum Venom, in addition to the new titles.

A new Avengers comic book reboot, which was initially revealed in January 2023, will also be unveiled to fans in May. Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa’s next series, which picks up soon after the conclusion of longstanding series writer Jason Aaron’s epic run, will introduce a new lineup that includes Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, and Vision. A tale based on the events of 2022’s Timeless, which presented the Marvel Universe’s recently discovered ‘Tribulation Events’ and a mystery surrounding the ‘Missing Moment,’ will be headed by Captain Marvel.

The Avengers came together for the first time in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s Avengers #1, which was released 60 years ago, in Marvel’s anniversary campaign, officially titled Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest. This campaign has been compared by Marvel to Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing from 2022, which wrapped up long-running storylines before ushering in an exciting new phase for the Wall-Crawler.

On 11 February, Marvel’s Avengers: Stunt Squad is scheduled to make its debut on Marvel HQ’s YouTube channel. In March, Marvel Mech Strike: Mechasaurs will mark its debut.