At Malaysia Digital Content Festival (MYDCF) 2023, global video game commerce company Xsolla announced that it is launching Xsolla Curine Academy in collaboration with Curine Ventures.

The Xsolla Curine Academy is an initiative dedicated to nurturing and empowering local talent within the video game industry. Its goal is to provide game developers with a comprehensive, industry-leading program designed to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary for a successful career in the industry. Xsolla believes that its program aligns with industry needs and adheres to the highest standards created in collaboration with global experts.

The academy offers various programs for four and 12 months, where participants can expect a rigorous curriculum covering various aspects of game development, including marketing, project management, programming, art, quality assurance, marketing, business, publishing, and analytics, and industry-endorsed best practices that prepare developers for the competitive world. The company’s mission is to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, fostering growth within the local game development ecosystem.

As part of the academy, the team introduced the Game Incubator program, which lasts four or 12 months. In this program, participants will benefit from workshops and lectures by industry experts. Xsolla Funding Club and Accelerator are joining forces with the Xsolla Curine Academy to provide a network of 180+ investors and publishers and share their experience in launching indie games – previously, the team helped ship Fix Fox, Toy Tactics, Flame Keeper and many other games.

“At Xsolla, we’re committed to growing and empowering the global video game ecosystem by

helping to share knowledge that leads to innovation, growth, and prosperity from a game career, ” said Xsolla CEO Chris Hewish. “In Kuala Lumpur, where local talent abounds, we recognise a gap between local talent and the industry opportunities available to them. The launch of Xsolla Curine Academy is a monumental step towards bridging that gap. It’s an investment in developing the skills and knowledge base of aspiring game developers in this region. But it’s also our way of giving back to a community that has generously supported us. With the diverse programs, expert-led workshops, and invaluable network offered through the Academy, we’re laying the foundation for a robust gaming community in Malaysia.”