Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has announced the Malaysia Digital Content Festival 2023 (MYDCF) which will be held from 27 September 2023 to 1 October 2023 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

As an integral part of MDEC’s upcoming MDX 2023 event, MYDCF merges core events namely Level Up KL, Kre8tif, and Immerse KL. This highly anticipated festival promises an unmatched experience celebrating gaming showcases, tournaments, animation screenings, exhibitions, digital comics displays, workshops and immersive technology demonstrations.

Here’s a lineup of MYDCF events and activities:

B2B Conference (27 – 29 September 2023): Exclusively tailored for industry professionals, the conference offers a platform for networking, insights from experts, and exploring potential collaborations. Weekend Festival (29 September – 1 October 2023): Accessible to all, and free of charge featuring:

a. Bushiroad Expo Asia 2023: Witness 500 players compete in various popular trading card games.

b. Beyblade X Tournament: The region’s top players selected in this Asian tournament.

c. Mobile Legend Bang Bang (MLBB) Junior Cup: Welcoming school students for the third consecutive year.

d. Game Showcase by Soft Source Publishing: Unveiling upcoming titles like Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos, Grime, Dread Out 2, and more.

e. Animation Showcase: Engaging displays featuring titles such as Boboiboy, Mechamato, Ejen Ali, Omar and Hana, and many more.

f. Sony Malaysia: Interactive PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 demos, and Gran Turismo Rig. SEA Game Awards and SEA Kre8tif Awards (28 – 29 September 2023): Recognising excellence in games and animation films across ASEAN, celebrating creativity and innovation in Southeast Asia’s digital content landscape. XR Asia Summit (27 – 29 September 2023): In collaboration with Broadcast Elements, experts and enthusiasts gather to explore the latest advancements in Virtual, Augmented, and XR domains. NoizuCon (29 September – 1 October 2023): Immerse in the expansive realms of gaming and pop culture at this convention. Workshops (every weekend of September): In partnership with Xsolla KL, a series of workshops conducted by industry professionals aim to empower creators with industry insights and skills. Entities such as PlayStation Studios Malaysia, Virtuos, Anima Vitae, Epic Games, and Circle Studios contribute to this educational effort.

MDEC chief executive officer Mahadhir Aziz said, “MYDCF 2023 presents a unique blend of creativity, innovation and industry expertise. Aligning with the Malaysia Digital (MD) national strategic initiative and PEMANGKIN programmes, this event provides an exceptional platform for collaboration and inspiration.”

MYDCF’s esteemed media partners include Digital Braves, Animation Xpress, Kakuchopurei, XGA Media, Blockhead, and 80LV. RTM serves as the strategic broadcast partner, while Unifi is the official technology partner for MYDCF. Xbox is the official sponsor of Level Up KL Indie Zone.

Join us at MYDCF 2023 to explore the convergence of creativity, technology and innovation in the digital content industry. Visit www.mydcf.my/ for more information.

For further information on MDX 2023, please visit https://mdec.my/mdx