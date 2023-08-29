India’s Reckoning Esports has secured US$100K in funding in its first sub-round of a US$2 million fundraising plan. The round was led by Lead Angels, a financial services company and Arthayan Advisory, a Mumbai based startup ecosystem enabler. The capital will be used to support Reckoning Esports’ expansion into multiple esports titles, partnering with franchisee leagues in India and Southeast Asia.

The company differentiates itself by adopting a unique approach to talent scouting and grooming. Reckoning Esports has embraced the philosophy of providing opportunity to top notch unearthed talent not only from India but also countries like Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Russia. The firm scouts not only esports players but also coaches and analysts. This strategy has enabled Reckoning Esports in building a sustainable talent pool and garnering better unit economics.

The company was founded in 2016 and has since emerged as one of the top esports talent management firms in India. It has always derisked itself by diversifying across PC and mobile games, fielding teams across multiple esports titles including Valorant, DOTA 2, CS:GO, PUBG PC, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty, Rainbow6, New State and the most popular BGMI.

Reckoning Esports CEO and founder Sharang Naicker said, that the capital infusion will help the company “achieve its goal of becoming a leading esports organisation in the APAC region.” He added that the company is “committed to providing opportunities to talented players, influencers, building a loyal, emotionally connected esports community and being conduit for consumer brands to reach the young consumers through sports entertainment.”

Reckoning Esports’ fundraise is a sign of the growing confidence in the sustainable future of esports in Southeast Asia. The region is home to a large and passionate esports fan base, and is at the cusp of multi-fold, multiyear exponential growth.