Cartoon Network announced the arrival of the globally acclaimed series My Hero Academia for the first time on Indian Television.

The anime series will premiere on Sunday, 10 September at 1 pm and the episodes will continue with weekly instalments every weekend thereafter. The show will premiere in five languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada—granting audiences nationwide the opportunity to watch in their preferred language.

“Cartoon Network has consistently led in presenting unique and popular narratives to its audiences,” said Warner Bros. Discovery South Asia kids cluster head Uttam Pal Singh. “As part of our fan-centric strategy, our anime lineup has garnered tremendous response, and we are elated to offer Indian fans yet another sensational storytelling experience that has taken the global stage. Our high-quality dubs of My Hero Academia in multiple languages will fully submerge fans into this heroic saga. The series’ universal themes of courage, camaraderie, and the voyage to heroism align seamlessly with Cartoon Network’s core values.”

Synopsis: A treat of epic proportions awaits all Otakus, as My Hero Academia descends upon Cartoon Network, chronicling the enthralling battles and unbreakable bonds that define its universe. The series traces Izuku Midoriya’s remarkable odyssey from being “Quirkless” to earning a coveted spot at U.A. High School—an esteemed institution for aspiring heroes. This narrative cornerstone unveils a world of intricate hero-villain dynamics, encapsulating the evolution of “Heroes” and the triumphant ascent over adversity.

Renowned voiceover artists will lend their voices to the show’s main characters in Hindi. Vidit Kumar brings life to Izuku Midoriya, Sahil Vinod Kulkarni voices Katsuki Bakugo, and Mohak Ninad voices All Might.

The action-packed anime series, with its engaging plot, endearing characters, and thrilling hero-villain clashes, will be accompanied by a range of digital activities for fans, including a watch-and-win contest and content on Cartoon Network India’s official social media handles.