Spectatr, provider of a plug-and-play esports fantasy solution and operator of fantasy esports platform in India (FanClash) has partnered with Grid Esports to power their fantasy offering with official, in-depth esports data and boost its global expansion.

Backed by investors such as Alpha Wave Global, Peak XV and Info Edge with a funding of US$ 40 million, the company aims to revolutionise fan engagement solutions worldwide to build a global fantasy esports network.

This partnership will leverage Grid’s official data to ensure the most entertaining live esports fantasy experience for Indian fans and power Spectatr’s global expansion in the B2B fantasy space. The unique game-agnostic technology of Grid data’s platform will enable seamless integration of live data from games such as CS:GO, DOTA 2, PUBG, BGMI and Valorant while maintaining the same high quality, speed, and granularity of data across all titles.

Commenting on the association and its impact on the Indian esports landscape, Spectatr co-founder Rishabh Bhansali said, “As the esports audience in India continues to expand and mature, we at Spectatr are thrilled to collaborate with Grid to usher in an unparalleled era of engaging esports fans. Together, we aim to craft immersive experiences beyond conventional limits, enabling viewers to participate actively. This partnership is set to elevate the excitement for esports enthusiasts, and we eagerly await its realisation!”

Grid Esports is a game data platform specialised in sourcing, managing and distributing live game data and is also the first esports data company to receive the IBIA Data Standards accreditation. The company takes pride in offering data coming only from official sources through their direct partnerships with high-profile rights holders such as Riot Games, Krafton, WePlay, or PGL and powering over 350 commercial clients with official data feeds. These data-driven insights will provide fans with a deeper understanding of the game and its mechanics.

Grid Esports chief sales officer Mikael Westerling said, “Esports fantasy is one of the fastest-growing forms of esports fan engagement in the world. FanClash has developed an impressive live esports fantasy offering over the last two years for which official esports data is critical to ensure the best experience. We are thrilled to partner with Spectatr and power a global expansion of their state-of-the-art solution with our official live data.”