Mary George Parayil

Global marketing data and analytics company Kantar has appointed Mary George Parayil as principal, Kantar Analytics, India.

Parayil has been a part of Kantar Analytics for the last 10 years, having managed global engagements as part of the global analytics hub in Bengaluru before taking on the responsibility of the Indian market. Parayil’s expanded responsibilities confirm the company’s continued growth trajectory in the market.

A recent addition to the company’s analytics portfolio is UMMO (Unified Marketing Measurement & Optimisation), a cookie-less unified measurement solution that provides highly scalable, AI-powered, unified measurement of online and offline media. Another addition is Digital Mirror, an NLP-based digital analytics solution that decodes digital footprints using AI, helping brands to understand people more holistically – from unknown personality traits to emerging trends and detailed media consumption habits.

Kantar South Asia Insights Division executive managing director Deepender Rana commented, “Our clients already use the power and precision of Kantar’s analytics solutions to answer critical business questions. Clients use our pricing analytics offer to enhance profitability and combat inflation. CrossMedia helps allocate campaign budgets across media for optimal brand outcomes. Our AI-infused solutions are a natural evolution of our offer. Link AI is helping our clients test hundreds of creative assets, including digital ones, cost-efficiently in a matter of hours. UMMO uses AI for real-time advice on media allocation to optimise short- and long-term sales. Advanced technology capability is core to Kantar’s differentiation, and we will continue to invest in this area, helping businesses grow with speed and profitability.”

Kantar South Asia Insights Division MD & chief client officer Soumya Mohanty said, “Kantar in India is the leader in brand measurement, and as our client teams work closely with Mary, it will further amplify our ability to provide end to end solutions to modern-day brand problems.”

In her new role, Parayil will report into Kantar South Asia Insights Division lead – innovation Ranjana Gupta, and will continue to be based in Bengaluru.

Kantar Analytics is a global network of over 1,500 data scientists, analytics consultants, technologists, and designers. The company’s analytics offer delivers thinking, innovative technology and solutions to help clients achieve differentiation across the entire marketing journey.