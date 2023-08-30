Netflix users who enjoy playing games will be able to enjoy solving puzzles, building LEGO sets and fighting to the death with four new games this month.

SNK Corporation’s Samurai Shodown, a reboot of the iconic Japanese game series, is now available exclusively for Netflix members. The title joins three other games that launched earlier this month: LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed by Gameloft, WrestleQuest by Mega Cat Studios, and Cut the Rope Daily by Zeptolab. These games and more than 70 others are included with all Netflix memberships without ads or in-app purchases.

Samurai Shodown: Focus your mind, draw your blade, embrace death, anticipate, disarm and attack your opponent to taste sweet victory. The classic blade-wielding fighting series returns with this mobile game set one year before the first instalment, blending beautifully updated high-end visuals and gameplay with the faithfully reproduced mechanics and atmosphere that first made Samurai Shodown a hit. Warriors and combatants from various backgrounds — each with their own goals — are about to battle to fulfil their destinies!

LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed: Captain Redbeard, Princess Storm or Hot Dog Man? Your favourite LEGO minifigures and sets are busting out of the box again! Players can assemble a dream team of minifigures to explore, battle enemies and build sets. This epic turn-based RPG adventure will transport you from the high seas to the wild west as you take on engaging missions or battle other players to claim the top spot on the global leaderboard.

WrestleQuest: Slam your way to the top and draw inspiration from wrestling icons to perfect your signature entrance, moves, and style in this role-playing adventure. “Macho Man” Randy Savage and many other characters offer guidance as you powerbomb your way to glory beyond the ring. Take a hero’s journey… in tights!

Cut the Rope Daily: Solve one new logic puzzle every day to keep your streak alive. Cut ropes and pop balloons to feed a cute green monster, who’s craving a candy fix! Om Nom, the world’s cutest monster, returns with a renewed craving for candy and a new challenge for the whole Netflix community! You can challenge friends, compete, and compare puzzle mastery! Enjoy the famous physics-based gameplay that is just as fresh and satisfying as you remember it — but with an unexpected twist.

These games are exclusively available for Netflix members only on mobile.