Netflix shared that they are bringing four new games in May. The new games are included with all Netflix memberships without ads or in-app purchases.

Laya’s Horizon, the wingsuit flying game from the makers of Alto’s Odyssey and Lucky Luna, and TRANSFORMERS Forged to Fight from Kabam, are available now. Netflix members will also get exclusive access to World of Goo Remastered, an updated take on the award-winning physics-based puzzle game on 23 May.

A remastered hit arrives with Dungeon Boss: Respawned from Boss Fight, a Netflix Game Studio on 31 May. Featuring new heroes to summon, lands to explore and bad guys to battle, this turn-based RPG offers a truly epic adventure.

Laya’s Horizon– Master the art of flying, dive off mountains, weave across forests and glide over rivers to unlock new abilities as you explore an expansive island in this open-world adventure inspired by wingsuit flying. Players can use the ancient power of the Windfolk’s enchanted capes to hone your skills, take on challenges and fly through obstacle courses that will make your heart soar.

TRANSFORMERS Forged to Fight- Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and bots across the multiverse are in danger. Ready to build a team, shore up defences and fight epic battles? Players join Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, Waspinator, Rhinox, Grimlock, Soundwave and many more familiar bots in a battle for planetary supremacy. More than 30 years of Transformers history and storytelling comes together in this action-packed fighting RPG where timelines collide.

World of Goo Remastered– The millions of Goo Balls that live in the beautiful World of Goo are curious to explore but they don’t know that they’re in a game, or that they’re extremely delicious. By dragging and dropping the Gooo Balls, players can build everything from bridges to giant tongues in this physics-based puzzle game. This award-winning game has been named ‘Game of the Year’ by TouchArcade and Metacritic. Be prepared to be charmed by the weird and wonderful World of Goo.

Dungeon Boss: Respawned– Summon your crew of mighty mythical heroes, gear up for battle, and prepare for an epic adventure – it’s time to prove you’re the Boss! Team up with warriors, goblins and other mighty heroes to embark on a journey across fantasy lands in this turn-based strategy RPG.

These new games being rolled out this month, brings something new for Netflix members.