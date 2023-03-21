Netflix had introduced games on its platform last year. Till date, they have released 55 games, with about 40 more slated for later this year and 70 in development with their partners.

In addition to these, 16 games are currently being developed by their in-house game studios. Netflix’s goal is to develop a broad portfolio of games – in different genres and formats because they believe everyone can find joy in games if they discover one (or many!) that is right for them. This year, they are going to continue building the portfolio and that means new games every month. Members will discover indie darlings, award-winning hits, RPGs, narrative adventures, puzzle games and everything in between.

Netflix is expanding the worlds of its films and series through games. One of their most-played games to date, Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game, is developed in partnership with gaming studio Nanobit. It is based on their wildly popular unscripted dating show, Too Hot to Handle. Netflix saw its community flock to the title when it was released alongside season four of the series and stay engaged through the weekly drops of in-game episodes. The streaming platform plans to release a new Too Hot to Handle game later this year.

In January, Netflix debuted Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, the first of three exclusive games from Ubisoft coming to the platform. The second which will release on 18 April is Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace, a rogue-lite game set in the wacky universe some may remember from The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot. Featuring an improved formula, deepened narrative and upgraded frantic action gameplay, it’s easy to jump into and endlessly replayable.

Next year, Ustwo’s brilliant and beautiful Monument Valley franchise is coming to Netflix, starting with Monument Valley One and Monument Valley Two. These award-winning, emotional tales are visually stunning and mind blowing.

And while it’s still very early in development, Netflix shared that Super Evil Megacorp (Vainglory, Catalyst Black) is working with them on an exclusive game based on one of their upcoming originals.

These titles came to Netflix in March:

Highwater (now available)- It’s the end of the world. The ultra-rich might be headed to Mars. Explore a flooded planet, discover islands and find allies — can you escape in time? Amid a great climate catastrophe, the flooded region of Hightower has become a kind of safe zone between the two dry regions: the nearly entirely ravaged land of the War Zone and the fortified city of Alphaville, where the obscenely wealthy live behind giant walls.

Rumours that the rich are escaping to Mars abound. Travel to an underwater world by boat as a humble survivor — pick up friends, battle insurgents and steal food — all while fighting to find out if the rumours are true. Can you make it onto the rocket in this atmospheric, story-driven adventure?

The game is available exclusively on Netflix.

Terra Nil (available March 28)- In this tranquil, reverse city-builder, you’ll transform a lifeless landscape into a thriving, vibrant ecosystem. Plant sprawling forests, purify soil and clean polluted oceans to turn a ravaged environment into an ecological paradise. Turn dead soil into fertile grassland and the ideal habitat for animals to call home. Then recycle your buildings and leave no trace that you were there. Featuring procedurally generated landscapes, no two play-throughs of Terra Nil will ever be the same.

Plan your build around randomised, challenging and unpredictable terrain, including snaking rivers, mountains, lowlands and oceans. Experience tranquility in lush, hand-painted environments with relaxing music and an atmospheric ambient soundscape that makes this game a peaceful, meditative experience. When you’re done, use Appreciate mode to bask in the natural beauty of the ecosystem you have restored.

This will also be available exclusively for mobile on Netflix.