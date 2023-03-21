IndiGG, a leading Web3 Gaming DAO announced the IndiGG Web3 Championship and launched the world’s first esports athlete reputation program alongside. The championship commenced in Bengaluru. Its first leg saw intra-college tournaments in 64 colleges for each of the games.

The championship will cover the cities Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, NCR, Dhaka and the finals will be held at Hyderabad in November 2023. The total prize pool will be of USD 200k across all legs.

The championship was hosted and managed by the community itself with the IndiGG clan chiefs managing the execution end to end. EV.io and Thetan Arena were the games chosen by the community for the championship with Venture X Gaming as the title sponsor for the event.

The top 64 teams for each game then engaged in a journey to top eight, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and the grand finals. The championship was capped off with an exhibition match amongst the top gaming influencers in the country.

All the main matches were broadcast live on Youtube. With over 10,000+ gamers watching the best of the teams slugging it out in person, the championship garnered over one million plus views. The championship was capped off with an exhibition match amongst the top gaming influencers in the country.

Apart from the tournament, IndiGG also commenced the reputation program which will help build a public record of an athlete’s performance. The data will help the evaluation of an athlete’s reliability and sportsmanship in the esports space. The records will also establish credibility and trustworthiness around esports athletes that can be leveraged by teams, coaches and sponsors while onboarding them.

During the championship, the members had an opportunity to build their on-chain reputation as they were awarded badges. The badges are digital tokens that recognise and reward an individual’s involvement and contribution towards an online community. The participating gamers were rewarded with ‘Proof-of-Participation’ badges, similarly, the winners received ‘Proof-of-Victory’ badges and the first time viewers were able to mint a ‘Proof-of-Watch’ badge during the livestream of the event.