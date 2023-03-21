South Asia’s one of the biggest advertising festivals, Goafest, is scheduled to take place from 24 to 26 May at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa.

Goafest is the definitive annual festival for the advertising, marketing and media industry that attracts over 2000 industry professionals. The festival is an eclectic platter of knowledge, recognition, networking and celebration that makes each day at this three days event a remarkable experience.

“Goafest has cemented its position as the most admirable creative festival in South Asia that truly brings together the best of creative and marketing professionals,” said AAAI president and GroupM South Asia CEO Prasanth Kumar. “Our goal is to offer our industry colleagues three power-packed days of learning, engagement, interactivity and curiosity. We are confident that this year’s edition will be the biggest and best yet, leaving each attendee with valuable learnings and benefiting the industry as a whole.”

“Year after year, Goafest has evolved and innovated, making it the most relevant advertising festival in India,” said Goafest 2023 chairperson Jaideep Gandhi. “From knowledge-sharing sessions to exclusive speakers, we are certain of having guests from across the globe that will benefit the industry, especially younger professionals, this year as well. For the first time, various committees involving senior industry leaders have been formed thus making the event all-inclusive and broad-based for the entire advertising industry.”

Goafest 2023 will be co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club. The prestigious fest will witness the 54th edition of the ABBY’s, South Asia’s Gold standard, that has been recognising creative excellence in advertising for over five decades.

“We believe it is imperative that we celebrate the industry and Goafest enables us to do exactly this. The festival empowers the industry to push creative boundaries and think beyond existing possibilities. We look forward to another year of firsts at Goafest 2023 and encourage India’s creative economy to participate actively,” said Times of India group president and The Advertising Club president Partha Sinha.

In addition to presentations and sessions by leading industry experts, the fest will host a total of 10 knowledge-sharing masterclasses, the highest to date. The upcoming edition of the festival is also expected to have increased participation and presence from advertisers.