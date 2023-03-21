Revenant Esports clinched the title of the Snapdragon Pro Series – India Challengers. The team will now be representing the country at the Snapdragon Pro Series Masters, an International LAN tournament which will take place in Japan in May.

The esports team cruised through the open qualifiers and cemented their slot in the India Challengers following a good performance in Brawl Stars. At the Snapdragon Pro Series India Challengers, where the best of India fought for the two slots to Japan and a share of the $60,000 prize pool, Revenant continued their winning ways. It was the only team in the competition to not lose a single series in the Playoffs and swept its way through the Upper Bracket.

The first took down True Rippers Esports and Marcos Gaming with ease in the quarterfinals and semifinals. They set up a finals bout with True Rippers Esports again, and just like last time took down their opponent with a scoreline of 3-0.

The roster is comprised of:

Ashmit “Sergeant Clash” Singh

Prashant “Prashant” Malik

Moida Shashank “Instinct” Jain

Shaurya “Hero” Shukla

Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia said, “The Brawl Star team’s qualification to Japan is a testament to our goal of nurturing esports talent to make them international stars. This has now become our second team in the span of a month to make it to an international tournament after our Pokémon UNITE squad qualified for the Asia Champions League in Malaysia.”

The Snapdragon Pro Series Masters will take place at Dreamhack, Japan on 13 and 14 May. They will be one of eight teams in the competition, fighting for international glory and a share of the humongous $800,000 prize pool.

Revenant’ Brawl Stars player Ashmit “Sergeant Clash” Singh said, “We are a pretty new roster, formed just in January, and while we knew we were good, we never anticipated that we would be so successful. Our mindset coming into the Playoffs was that we have pulled this off once before, so we can definitely do it again. We were pretty confident of getting that slot to Japan, and now that we have it, we will be focusing on putting up our best show in the international tournament.”

This will now become Revenant’s second back-to-back title as champions of India. In February, they won the Brawl Stars Championship India Monthly Finals, inching closer to qualifying for the 2023 World Finals by Supercell.