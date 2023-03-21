Prime Video announced that acclaimed actors Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie have joined the series’ cast in recurring roles for the forthcoming second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, currently in production in the UK. The first season has been viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide and has been an unprecedented global success as the top original series for the OTT platform in every region.

Rings of Power is set years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. It brings to life Tolkien’s middle-earth to life in all of its splendour. The series shows the unique realms that make up middle-earth, including Númenor – the region by the sea, and Khazad-dûm – the place where Dwarves reside and mine for elements, both shown on screen at the heights of their glory for the first time. It is hard to miss the stunning scapes of Rivendell – the city of the Elves, as well as the lands that Harfoots are shown to travel to. Apart from that, the visual effects have brought to life stunts, sword fights, horseback riding, sea storms, a volcanic explosion and so much more of the intricate preparation involved in creating this very special world.

The Third Floor, ILM, WetaFX, Rodeo FX, Method Studios, Atomic Arts, Cause and FX, and DNEG have majorly worked on the VFX of this series. WetaFX has worked on the VFX of all the three installments of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

Hinds has starred in the films Belfast, Steven Spielberg’s Munich, Martin Scorsese’s Silence, There Will be Blood, Road to Perdition, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and so on. He is known for his voice role as Grand Pabbie the Troll King in the animated films Frozen and Frozen II. Television audiences know him from his roles in Game of Thrones (HBO), Rome (HBO), The English (BBC/Prime Video), Ivanhoe (A&E), Above Suspicion (ITV), Political Animals (USA) and Prime Suspect Three (ITV). He most recently appeared in the comedy-drama series The Dry (BritBox). Hinds – who was nominated for both an Oscar and a BAFTA Award – had an illustrious career on both stage and screen.

Kinnear is an award-winning British actor, perhaps best known for his role as Bill Tanner in the James Bond films Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. He has starred in Alex Garland’s Men, Bank of Dave, Peterloo, Broken and The Imitation Game.

Rory Kinnear

His TV credits include Inside No. 9 (BBC), Penny Dreadful (Sky Atlantic), Southcliffe (Channel 4), Black Mirror (Channel 4), Lucan (ITV) and Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max). Kinnear is hugely respected for his theatre work. He is also an award-winning playwright.

Moodie is an acclaimed British actress who has worked in Motherland (BBC), the miniseries adaptation of Neverwhere (BBC), Tin Star (Sky Atlantic), A Discovery of Witches (Sky One), The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime) and Sherlock (BBC).

Tanya Moodie

Some of her film roles include those in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker and Empire of Light. In the theatre, Moodie is a two-time Olivier Award nominee.

The multi-season drama The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered in multiple languages in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in September 2022. The second season is expected to come out in 2024.