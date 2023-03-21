Esports production house AA Gaming is coming up with a new tournament IP. The CSGO Rush B is an invitational tournament for Valve’s first-person shooter. It will see the top eight teams from across the country locking horns for a share of the prize pool and bragging rights.

The tournament is set to take place in mid-April. The eight teams will be invited based on past performances in the CSGO esports scene.

Commenting on the CSGO tournament, AA Gaming founder and CEO Akash Dhangar said, “Counter-Strike was the game which introduced esports to India back in the day with the country’s huge cafe culture. While the pandemic hindered the game’s growth in esports, the future of the title is looking great with a rumored source two and back-to-back events lined up. We are excited to jump ahead of this trend and launch our dedicated Counter Strike IP. The CSGO Rush B will provide high-stakes action for its first edition next month and will be a recurring tournament for fans of the game in the country.”

AA Gaming has been organising back-to-back events to engage esports fans in the country. Recently, it hosted the AAA Esports Series, which featured a total prize pool of Rs 100,000. It was an open-for-all tournament and included games like Pokemon UNITE and Dota 2.