To mark 10 years this summer since the first Gromit Unleashed trail, Aardman and The Grand Appeal have revealed that the next sculpture trail will be hitting the streets of Bristol, UK in 2025.

The original 80-strong sculpture trail of Bristol’s most popular pup in the Summer of 2013 attracted 1.2 million visitors and raised £2.3 million at auction alone. Since 2013, Gromit Unleashed has generated over £20 million for The Grand Appeal, the Bristol Children’s Hospital Charity.

“We had no idea in 2013 that Gromit Unleashed would grow into the global brand it is now,” said The Grand Appeal director Nicola Masters. “Personally, it’s one that is incredibly close to my heart. It’s been nearly 30 years since The Grand Appeal was founded. In that time, there have been so many career-defining moments – but Gromit Unleashed has stolen its fair share of them.”

“I will never forget the moment the first Gromits arrived in the city on the back of the steam train driven by Wallace & Gromit creator Nick Park at the M-Shed; the six-hour-long queue to see the Greatest Dog Show on Earth exhibition at the former Habitat store in Clifton or the elation we all felt as the very first sculpture went under the hammer at our auction at The Mall at Cribbs Causeway,” she further mentioned. “Now, we are ready to embrace Bristol’s pioneering, innovative, creative spirit and Gromit’s inventiveness to deliver a new sculpture trail in Bristol in 2025, with our partners at Aardman.”

“It’s cracking that another Gromit Unleashed trail across Bristol will take place in 2025. This latest initiative from The Grand Appeal, which has raised around £80 million to help build and support Bristol Children’s Hospital since 1995, will be another brilliant addition to our city’s summer calendar,” said Bristol mayor Marvin Rees. “I’m sure fellow Bristolians will be excited to see the newest designs of Aardman’s iconic characters out on our streets before they are auctioned to hopefully raise millions more for such an inspiring Bristol charity.”

What started as a one-off sculpture trail a decade ago has evolved into a much-loved brand, spanning collectable giftware, a major online and in-store retail outlet, and multiple unmissable trails, exhibitions, events, auctions and activities worldwide.

Following its initial success, Gromit Unleashed went global with a trip to Hong Kong. The Grand Appeal teamed up with Aardman to create 70 new spectacular sculptures in a first outside the UK. Then came Shaun in the City in 2015 in Bristol and London, then Gromit Unleashed Two took Bristol by storm in 2018.

Planning for the hotly anticipated 2025 trail is now underway, with further details announced in due course.