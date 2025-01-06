Netflix introduces new titles and characters for its ‘Squid Game’ game

Netflix’s first-ever free mobile game, Squid Game: Unleashed – based on the streaming giant’s popular series – has become the platform’s number one “Top Free Action Game” in 57 countries and the number one “Top Free Game” in 24 countries. Following the release of Squid Game S2 on 26 December, the game will introduce new characters and games from the new episodes.

New content includes:

New games are Mingle-inspired Scary-go-round, Carousel Dodge, and Manic Mixer. In a new map inspired by Mingle, one of the memorable new games introduced in S2, players will race to find safe rooms. If they don’t find themselves in a safe room when the timer runs out, they will get eliminated, but that doesn’t stop other players from eliminating each other.

One can play as Geum-Ja (Player 149), the devoted mother from S2. She’s ready to play by having a chance to start each level with a dodgeball. For “Dalgona Mash-Up Collection Event,” players can unlock three Mingle-inspired games and a Dalgona tin collection event starting with an exclusive S2 character reward: Geum-Ja.

Users can also play as Thanos (Player 230), the charismatic rapper from S2, who brings his unique style and a bonus chance to use shields. For Thanos Red Light Challenge Event, players can use knives to eliminate players in-game to collect points towards unlocking an exclusive S2 character: Thanos.

Players can participate as Yong-Sik (Player 007), the debt-ridden son of Geum-Ja from S2, who can start each game with fireworks that are sure to spark.

Netflix members can access the Watch Along feature that gives players of Squid Game: Unleashed in-game rewards for every episode of S2 they complete. Players will earn more rewards the more episodes they watch.

(Cash = in-game currency, Wild Token = a chance to spin the in-game wheel for more prizes)

Reward one: Get 15,000 cash free.

Reward two: Watch episode one and earn 20 wild tokens.

Reward three: Watch episode two and earn 20,000 cash.

Reward four: Watch episode three and earn 25 wild tokens.

Reward five: Watch episode four and earn 25,000 cash.

Reward six: Watch episode five and earn 50 wild tokens.

Reward seven: Watch episode six and earn 50,000 cash.

Reward eight: Watch episode seven and earn a Binni Binge-Watcher outfit.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game premiered in 2021 and quickly became Netflix’s most popular title ever. The series made Emmy history with first-ever wins for a non-English language series.

Following this success, Netflix debuted Squid Game: The Challenge, the Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning reality series that also topped the Netflix Global Top 10. The franchise continues to expand with Squid Game: The Experience, a touring activation where fans can play series-inspired games; Squid Game: Virtuals, a Webby-winning VR adventure; and in 2024, a multiplayer video game, Squid Game: Unleashed. The first and second seasons of the series are available to stream now on Netflix, with the third and final season arriving in 2025.