Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: Unleashed’ goes free to play for a limited time

Netflix announced that its upcoming party royale game Squid Game: Unleashed will be free to play for a limited time, without requiring a subscription.

The announcement was made at The Game Awards in Los Angeles, ahead of the game’s 17 December release. Similar to other Netflix Games, Squid Game: Unleashed will not feature any ads or in-app purchases.

New footage of the party royale game debuted alongside a sneak peek of Squid Game’s second season as the series’ iconic Pink Guards stormed the stage. The all-new black suited guard had a standout moment leading the rest of the guards on stage and introduced a message to The Game Awards from The Front Man himself. The second season of the Korean thriller series premieres 26 December.

Squid Game: Unleashed is the official video game from the Squid Game franchise. The game is said to feature fast-paced action and competition and is described as a multiplayer battle royale game. Players can play with friends, or against them online with a goal to outlast and defeat all the other contestants in each tournament. The game includes challenges from the series and new games inspired by classic childhood activities where the player who survives every challenge wins.

Netflix Games president Alain Tascan shared, “Squid Game is Netflix’s most watched series ever, and we want everyone around the world to be able to take part in its return by making Unleashed available to everyone, which is a first for Netflix Games. Squid Game: Unleashed is all about playing with (or against) your friends in the iconic games from the series like Glass Bridge and Red Light Green Light, so we’re inviting everyone into the chaos this holiday season.”

Also at The Game Awards, fans got a first look at Steel Paws, an original world by Yu Suzuki, a well-known Japanese game developer best known for creating influential video game franchises like Shenmue, Virtua Fighter and Out Run, and for his work at video game giant Sega. In Steel Paws, players can embark on an adventure alongside Buddy Robots to conquer a mysterious tower that reappears every century. Players have to master different abilities and upgrade their buddies to uncover new enemies, rewards, and new ways to play. The game will be available to Netflix subscribers in 2025.



Netflix’s video game catalogue includes games inspired by its series and films like Emily in Paris, Too Hot to Handle, and Virgin River, and other popular games like GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition, Storyteller, and Hades. The streaming giant recently released a new instalment in the Monument Valley franchise on December 10 with Monument Valley 3. The first two Monument Valley games are also available on the platform.