Global E-Cricket Premier League announces Chennai franchise owners

JetSynthesys announced the team owners for the Chennai franchise of its esports IP, Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) including TVS Capital Funds chairman Gopal Srinivisan.

Srinivisan is joined by M2P Fintech co-founder Madhusudanan R and GS Global CEO Arjun Santhanakrishnan as the Chennai franchise team owners.

GEPL is hosted on the mobile app Real Cricket developed by JetSynthesys. The game is described as a feature packed cricket simulation experience for mobile users.

JetSynthesys CEO and founder Rajan Navani expressed, “We are incredibly excited to have Srinivasan, Madhusudanan and Santhanakrishnan join as the team owners of the Chennai franchise. Their combined experience brings a fresh perspective that aligns perfectly with our vision to push the boundaries of cricket esports globally. Their involvement strengthens our resolve to not just grow GEPL, but to create an entire ecosystem where gaming, technology, and cricket intersect to inspire a new generation of gamers.”

The new team owners shared their excitement about joining the league.

Srinivasan commented, “As a firm believer in the transformative power of technology, I’m happy to support the GEPL and the Chennai franchise. Esports offers a unique platform to nurture talent and foster inclusion. I look forward to witnessing the incredible skills and passion of our players and expanding India’s influence in the global esports landscape.”

Madhusudanan added, “Cricket has always been a unifying force in India, and esports is rapidly transforming how we connect with the sport. Being part of the Chennai franchise in the GEPL allows us to tap into a growing digital audience and offer them a platform to showcase their skills. I am excited about the potential this league holds for fostering talent and pushing the boundaries of competitive e-Cricket.”

Santhanakrishnan said, “e-Cricket is redefining the boundaries of sports, and I am thrilled to be a part of this journey with the Chennai franchise in the GEPL. The blend of cricket, technology, and esports is creating new opportunities for fan engagement and innovation, and I look forward to witnessing the next generation of esports talent from Chennai rise on the global stage.”

The second season of GEPL is set to introduce an expanded team format, new league guidelines, and a competitive framework. The finals for GEPL Season 2 are scheduled for January 2025.

The first season of GEPL concluded with Dubai Vipers winning against New York Apes in the finale.