JetSynthesys’ Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) concluded on 8 December with the team Dubai Vipers beating New York Apes to emerge as the winner.

This was the first edition of GEPL, an esports tournament that took place at Pune’s Balewadi Stadium. The finale featured matches among the top four teams – New York Apes, London Rhinos, Kolkata Hawks and Dubai Vipers. The winning team and top players walked away with a prize pool of Rs. 2.51 crore.

Streamed on JioCinema and Sports18, GEPL is based on the game Real Cricket, a popular skill-based free-to-play (FTP) mobile cricket simulation game. According to the game creator JetSynthesys, the game has 27 crore lifetime downloads in the world and currently has 1.2 to 1.5 crore game plays per month. The tournament hence was a blend of video gaming with the love of cricket.

JetSynthesys league promoter, founder and CEO Rajan Navani said, “Embarking on the inaugural season of the Global E-cricket Premier League has been an exhilarating journey. It’s been filled with passion, innovation, and the sheer joy of witnessing a global community unite through the virtual realm of e-cricket. I am immensely delighted to see our vision come to life, and the success of this debut season is a testament to the incredible dedication of everyone involved.”

“Congratulations to the winning team and all the players who made it to this grand finale. Their skill, sportsmanship and determination have set the standard for excellence in e-cricket. Cricket came to us from the West but today, I am proud to say that our made-in-India Real Cricket and GEPL have set the stage for India exporting cricket esports to the world,” enthused Navani further at the awards ceremony.

Gamers like Shreeman Legend, Dynamo, and Soneeta Thapa Magar, amongst others were part of the grand finale to boost the morale of the players. Additionally, rappers EPR Iyer, Henny Papi, and others delivered energetic performances, aligning with the fervour of the crowd and players alike.

Rajan Navani (third from left) and ShreeMan LegenD (fourth from left) along with rappers

JetSynthesys esports President Rohit Potphode said, “In the ever-expanding landscape of esports, players today are spoilt for choice, and the avenues to pursue their passion are limitless. GEPL has not only provided a platform for players to showcase their skills but has also contributed to the growing recognition of e-cricket as a successful and entertaining sport. I am thrilled to witness the reception the tournament has received and witnessing the fruition of our collective efforts has been truly gratifying. This inaugural season has not only marked a milestone for GEPL but has also propelled e-cricket into the global sporting spotlight. We are happy to witness the convergence of talent, strategy, and sheer determination, captivating audiences worldwide.”

GEPL extended salaries to top players, empowering them to turn their gaming passion into flourishing careers and compete for the prestigious title of the E-Cricket Icon on a global scale.

“As we conclude this thrilling chapter, I encourage players from around the world to join us in the next season. E-cricket is not just a game; it’s a platform for dreams to take flight, and I look forward to witnessing even more exceptional talent shaping the future of this digital cricketing landscape. Together, let’s continue to elevate the spirit of competition and camaraderie in the virtual realm of cricket,” Navani added.

GEPL initiated registrations from 28 June to 8 July amassing over two lakh entries from a pool of over over crore e-Cricket enthusiasts, each dedicating an average of an hour a day to Real Cricket. Following this prelude, qualifiers unfolded from 14 July to 10 August, unleashing fierce competition within the arena. Participants battled through single-elimination matches, striving to emerge as the crème de la crème—the top 100 players. As the dust settled, these athletes progressed to draft phase.

Individual award winners for the series:

Award Player and team details FINOLEX #FindYourGlory Award Sajan Preet Singh (Mumbai Grizzles) Filtrum Fairplay Award Akshat Koundal (Sydney Panthers) Pulsar NS125 Maximum fours Soumyadipta Biswas (Delhi Sharks) for 37 fours Pulsar NS 125 Maximum sixes Soumyadipta Biswas (Delhi Sharks) for 20 sixes Dhruv Global School Most Runs Soumyadipta Biswas (Delhi Sharks) for 377 runs Lenskart Highest Wicket-Taker Manish Kumar Ray from Dubai Vipers for taking 15 wickets

Tournament Results: