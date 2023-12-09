Fred Rogers Productions is planning to kick off the new year with a new special seasonal episode of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, premiering and streaming on New Year’s Day on PBS Kids.

The new episode features the first visit by Juan Carlos and his mom, Valentina, to Daniel and his family in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe.

In “Juan Carlos Visits the Neighborhood/Daniel Shows Juan Carlos the Clock Factory,” Daniel has lots of activities he wants to do when Juan Carlos comes to visit, but Mom reminds him to ask his guest what he wants to do. And when Daniel can’t wait to show Juan Carlos the Clock Factory, he remembers to ask Juan Carlos what he wants to do first. His answer: play in the snow as Juan Carlos hasn’t seen snow before!

The special also introduces a new strategy song, “When your friend comes to visit you, ask what they want to do.”