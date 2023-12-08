Global entertainment brand HoYoverse showcased its two RPG titles, the ongoing Honkai: Star Rail and the Zenless Zone Zero, at the main stage of the annual end-of-year gaming carnival, The Game Awards.

Besides celebrating 2023 with global titles, the live-service space fantasy gave players and fans a sneak peek at Penacony, the next stop of Trailblazer’s intergalactic journey. Meanwhile, HoYoverse’s upcoming ARPG (action role-playing game) Zenless Zone Zero presented the audience with cinematics of pulsating combat interwoven with rhythmic Dubstep, while confirming a 2024 release across platforms.

Honkai: Star Rail is a brand-new space fantasy RPG with a journey through the immense worlds of the unknown. The game features fantasy elements with myths and legends integrated into the space sci-fi story. Combined with the intuitive turn-based combat system, diverse and distinctive companions, and immersive storylines, the title composes an interstellar melody filled with surprises and rewards.

During The Game Awards, Honkai: Star Rail released a brand-new world premiere trailer, reminiscing about Trailblazer’s past journey, and more importantly, teasing the next significant stage – Penacony! Zenless Zone Zero is HoYoverse’s latest urban fantasy ARPG, featuring a standalone IP where contemporary civilisation has been destroyed by a supernatural disaster known as the Hollows. The game features a one-of-a-kind art style, music and urban life gameplay, alongside its thrilling action that will immerse players in a symphony of heart-pounding combat.

Zenless Zone Zero’s latest trailer at The Game Awards highlighted its character designs and combat sequences against brand-new bosses, showcasing details of three main factions and new characters who battled against the formidable final boss in Hollow Zero—furthermore, the trailer concluded by announcing that Zenless Zone Zero will be released in 2024 across platforms.

Honkai: Star Rail‘s latest version The Crepuscule Zone arrived on 15 November, where Trailblazers can investigate supernatural phenomena in the Fyxestroll Garden of the Xianzhou Luofu. Zenless’s Zone Zero’s Equalizing Test also went into testing on 24 November and is still ongoing, allowing players to take the preview to explore the post-apocalyptic city of New Eridu, uncovering secrets beneath the hollow with dynamic and rhythmic combat.