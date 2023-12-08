Global entertainment company Moonbug Entertainment and creative studio Toikido have unveiled their first collaboration project, PeaKeeBoo, a new animation series for pre-school children and their families.

The world of PeaKeeBoo is full of the wonderous sounds and visuals of nature, and home to a range of unique characters who are united in their love of fun and zest for life. It is inspired by the charm of the classic childhood game it is named after, which holds a special place in the hearts of parents and little ones alike.

Moonbug Entertainment, the company behind the popular YouTube children’s channels CoComelon and Blippi, will produce the first season of PeaKeeBoo, which will be available globally on the Moonbug Kids YouTube channel in 2024.

The series is expected to emulate the success of Toikido’s first in-house IP, Piñata Smashlings, whose Roblox game and toy range is popular. PeaKeeBoo will be accompanied by a comprehensive 360 marketing strategy, including a range of ancillary products such as toys, playsets, physical games, apparel and books.

Discussing the company’s latest foray into the world of animation, Toikido founder and CEO Darran Garnham stated, “There’s no hiding how thrilled we are to be partnering with Moonbug Entertainment, who have a spectacular ability to understand a brilliant and original concept and bring it to life onscreen. We are proud to be part of their outstanding portfolio of award-winning shows. PeaKeeBoo will be no exception and we’re all looking forward to the smiles and laughter that it will bring to children and parents in 2024.”

“Working with Toikido has been a pleasure and we’re excited to share this new series that we know will resonate with families across the world,” said Moonbug global partnerships head Dan’l Hewitt.